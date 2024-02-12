PM Modi to distribute over one lakh nomination letters at Rozgar Mela today | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over one lakh appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits through video conferencing on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over one lakh appointment letters to new recruits on February 12 at 10:30 am. (ANI)

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the integrated complex 'Karmayogi Bhavan' in the national capital.

Discover the rich history of Delhi through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate now

This complex will promote collaboration and synergy between the different pillars of the Karmayogi Mission.

Prime Minister Modi will distribute over one lakh appointment letters to new recruits on February 12 at 10:30 am through video conferencing, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Rozgar Mela will be held in 47 locations across the country.

Recruitments are taking place in central government departments and state/union territory governments supporting this initiative.

The new recruits will join the government in various ministries/departments viz. Department of Revenue, Department of Interior, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Defense, Department of Financial Services, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions, the statement said. .

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to accord highest priority to employment generation in the country.

Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage additional employment generation and provide income-generating opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in national development, the statement said.

Newly appointed individuals also have the opportunity to train through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal where over 880 e-learning courses have been made available for an 'anywhere' learning format. , any device”.