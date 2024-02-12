How it captivates women tired of Xi Jinping's conservative era





Women sing feminist lyrics that denounce gender inequalities. Teenagers in sparkly dresses dance to songs celebrating LGBTQ freedoms. The number 1989, the most sensitive year in modern Chinese politics, appears in large letters on the cinema screen. This was the scene at a recent screening of the tour concert film Clear Taylor Swift and Beijingwhile the American pop giant fills theaters across the Asian country with young female audiences. The values ​​celebrated in the program contrast sharply with President Xi Jinping's increasingly conservative vision on women, providing a rare outlet for young women who reject the increasingly strict social controls and rigid expectations of the Communist Party. Faced with a shrinking population, China's most powerful leader since Mao Tse Tung urged women to cultivate a culture of childbirth and take on a more domestic role. His administration crushed the country's nascent #MeToo movement and in 2022 removed women from the Politburo for the first time in decades. Shuo Tao, 22, watched the film twice. It was great, she said, kissing his bicep like Swift does when she introduces her song The Man, about society's double standards for men and women. She gave me the courage and strength to say no to the things that hold me back.Aadi Tao. Taylor Swift at Tokyo Dome. AP photo Alice Evans, a lecturer at King's College London who studies gender equality, said Swift was “extremely emotionally expressive”, which resonates with a younger, more gender-conscious generation. “China is a traditionally patriarchal society, where women were expected to obey their fathers and husbands”» said Evans. Many educated Chinese women are increasingly critical of sexual harassment, male violence and discrimination in the job market, she added. Swift, an American billionaire in her 30s, circumnavigated the world's second-largest economy on the highest-grossing music tour in history, which gave a $5.4 billion boost to the economy American. Their absence comes as China last month recorded the deepest rate of deflation since the global financial crisis, amid falling consumer confidence. A typical Swiftie spends $1,500 to attend a live show, including the cost of tickets, hotels, flights and food. Hong Kong frontman John Lee has vowed to work hard to attract superstars after the American singer chose to perform in Tokyo and Singapore rather than the financial hub. Instead, the tour played in China on some 7,000 screens and grossed 95 million yuan ($13.2 million) at the box office, a boon for the industry even if not not at the top of the list. Members of the China Film Bureau are under enormous pressure to fill theaters due to overbuilding in the industry and a slowdown in the overall economy, Chris Fenton, a former film executive who wrote Feeding the Dragon, said of the relationship between Hollywood and China. The phenomenon “Even if she is not very political, she has her own ideas on important subjects”said Juzi, a 20-year-old woman who asked not to give her real name for fear of reprisals, explaining why the film had been so popular. . He also highlighted Swift's public support for the LGBTQ community, another group facing government repression in recent years. The Barbie movie of 2023 was also seen as a rare outlet for Chinese feminists, in a country where the ruling party has intensified censorship of concerts, films and streaming content. The box office hit was met with critical acclaim in China during its limited release, as audiences flocked to see a film highlighting gender inequality. Even though Swift comes from Beijing's biggest political rival and is a symbol of an American company often ridiculed in Chinese state media, she has been well received in China in the past. The Shanghai stop of his 2024 tour sold out in a minutemaking it the fastest ticket seller in Chinese history. China's surge fades after decades of supercharged growth. The long-awaited post-pandemic recovery appears to have failed, with data showing warning signs across the economy. Traditional government tools for spurring growth may not offer such obvious options this time around. China's slowdown could have repercussions around the world. Swift followed this tour with the release of her fifth studio album, 1989.. The title, along with its initials, TS, sparked speculation that Swift could run afoul of censors who might interpret the album's name as a reference to the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protests that took place in 1989. This controversy did not materialize and the American star continued to find new audiences. Yangyang Zhou, 29, who took part in Swift's Reputation tour of the UK when she was a student there, has seen the film three times. It's that feeling that I deserve it, Zhou said, explaining why he embraced the star's music. As Eras extends its run until March 1, Swift fans across the country are preparing to attend shows during the Lunar New Year holiday that begins Saturday. A weekly state media magazine summarized in a review last month why the program had been a huge success. She talks about love, she openly and courageously exposes her fragility, then she moves on, she continues to love, writes the author. “It makes me feel very powerful.”

