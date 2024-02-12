Indonesia election: everything you need to know

The numbers are staggering.

More than 100 million people are expected to vote, many for the first time. They will do so in voting booths spread across thousands of islands and three time zones, hammering nails into ballot papers to mark their choices. And within hours, if history is to be believed, the world will know the outcome of the biggest race of the day: that for the Indonesian presidency.

Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, will hold its general election on Wednesday. Election Day is a national holiday and, on average, about 75 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote. In addition to the president, voters choose deputies and local representatives.

This election period has raised fears that Indonesia, which not long ago was an authoritarian state, risks falling back into its dark past. The potential ramifications extend far beyond the country's borders. As one of the world's largest exporters of coal, nickel and palm oil, Indonesia has an important role to play in the climate change crisis.

And in the struggle for influence between the United States and China in Asia, Indonesia is considered by American officials to be a swing state. Under President Joko Widodo, ties with China have deepened significantly, but he has also maintained strong defense relations with Washington.