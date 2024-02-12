Politics
Indonesia election: everything you need to know
The numbers are staggering.
More than 100 million people are expected to vote, many for the first time. They will do so in voting booths spread across thousands of islands and three time zones, hammering nails into ballot papers to mark their choices. And within hours, if history is to be believed, the world will know the outcome of the biggest race of the day: that for the Indonesian presidency.
Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, will hold its general election on Wednesday. Election Day is a national holiday and, on average, about 75 percent of eligible voters turned out to vote. In addition to the president, voters choose deputies and local representatives.
This election period has raised fears that Indonesia, which not long ago was an authoritarian state, risks falling back into its dark past. The potential ramifications extend far beyond the country's borders. As one of the world's largest exporters of coal, nickel and palm oil, Indonesia has an important role to play in the climate change crisis.
And in the struggle for influence between the United States and China in Asia, Indonesia is considered by American officials to be a swing state. Under President Joko Widodo, ties with China have deepened significantly, but he has also maintained strong defense relations with Washington.
Here's what you need to know.
What is at stake?
The election is widely seen as a referendum on the legacy of Mr Joko, who is stepping down after two five-year terms.
Often nicknamed Jokowi, he remains hugely popular because he transformed Indonesia into one of Southeast Asia's greatest economic success stories. He ushered in a universal health care system, built more than 1,000 miles of roads and highways, and oversaw respectable economic growth of about 5 percent per year.
His supporters say his work is not done and that there are pressing issues, such as inequality and poverty, that still need to be addressed. Critics say that while favoring infrastructure and social programs, Mr. Joko has also contributed to the decline of democratic standards. And now, they add, he is maneuvering to expand his influence over politics once he leaves office.
Mr Joko appears to be backing Prabowo Subianto, a former rival accused of human rights abuses, to become his successor, even alarming some of his supporters. The election outcome could determine the future of democracy in Indonesia, which has the world's largest Muslim population.
Who is running for president?
For the first time in 15 years, voters will be able to choose from three presidential candidates: Mr. Prabowo, the current defense minister; Anies Baswedan, the former governor of Jakarta; and Ganjar Pranowo, who ruled Central Java.
A year ago, many Indonesians thought that Mr. Ganjar, the candidate put forward by Mr. Jokos's political party, the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, was a favorite. But his reputation took a hit after he lobbied to ban an Israeli team from entering Indonesia to compete in the Under-20 World Cup. This caused Indonesia to lose the right to host the tournament, a major blow for a country obsessed with football.
Then, in October, Mr. Joko's brother-in-law voted decisively in the Constitutional Court in favor of a rule change allowing the president's 36-year-old son to run for vice president. Mr Joko's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, quickly joined Mr Prabowo's group, leaving the impression that the president had used his influence to sway the court.
Mr. Prabowo presented himself as the continuity candidate, saying this month that Mr. Joko's policies had been very, very beneficial for all the people. But it is a polarizing choice.
For many Indonesians, it symbolizes the brutal rule of dictator Suharto, which lasted three decades. Mr Prabowo was married to one of Suharto's daughters and served as a general in his army, notorious for its human rights abuses. In 1998, Mr. Prabowo was dismissed from the army for ordering the kidnapping of student activists.
Polls give Mr. Prabowo a wide lead in the polls, but it is less clear whether he will win more than 50 percent of the vote and at least 20 percent of the vote in 20 provinces, which would give him the presidency without having to do it. go through a second round of elections in June.
Mr. Ganjar also promised to continue most of Mr. Joko's policies, albeit with some adjustments. He has been described as Jokowi slimmed down. But analysts say he has struggled to define his message, and polls show his support plateauing at around 20 percent.
Mr. Anies was initially considered a distant third in the race. A former university president, he was seen as too erudite to resonate with the masses. Many people in Jakarta hold him in high regard for implementing a rapid transit system and handling the coronavirus pandemic. But his past ties to radical Islamist preachers have made many voters wary.
In recent weeks, momentum has built for Mr. Anies, who is campaigning on a platform for change. His performance in recent debates has impressed Gen Z voters and educated urban dwellers. He argued that Mr Joko's plan to move the capital to another island would not lead to equitable development, and he warned of the return of nepotism.
Some recent polls show Mr. Anies ahead of Mr. Ganjar, with support of around 22 percent.
The minimum voting age in Indonesia is 17, and people under 40 make up more than half of voters. Surveys have found that young voters are concerned about the economy, education, jobs and rooting out corruption.
What sets this election apart from others?
This is one of the most complex single-day elections in the world. About 205 million people are registered to vote in this sprawling archipelago of about 17,000 islands, of which about 7,000 are inhabited.
Six million election officials began fanning out across the country to ensure as many people as possible had the chance to vote. Logistics are a real headache in some places. Officials rode horses, took boats, flew helicopters and walked for hours to bring ballots to voters.
This is a massive and colossal task, said Yulianto Sudrajat, a member of the Indonesian General Election Commission in charge of logistics.
Voters will mark their ballots by hammering nails into them, which election officials say is a fairer method than using a pen because some Indonesians are unfamiliar with writing instruments. As votes are counted, election officials hold the ballots so people can see the light shining through the hole.
Unlike India, where national elections take place over several weeks, Indonesia votes in one day. In 2019, the process took such a toll that 894 election workers died, prompting the government to urge volunteers this time to undergo health screenings.
Although the official vote tally takes weeks to confirm, results are usually known by the end of the day, based on so-called quick counts, a type of exit poll. After polling stations close at 1 p.m. Jakarta time, independent pollsters will count ballots from a sample of polling stations across the country.
In previous elections, quick counts released at 5 p.m. accurately reflected the actual results.
Hindryati too And Hasya Nindita reports contributed.
Sources
