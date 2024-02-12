Politics
Ex-PM's allies lead Pakistani seats | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette
Allies of ex-prime minister lead seats in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — Allies of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan won more seats in national elections than the political parties that ousted him from power almost two years ago, according to the final tally of results released Sunday.
Last Thursday's vote to choose a new parliament was overshadowed by allegations of electoral fraud, an unprecedented cellphone blackout and the exclusion from the vote of Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, or PTI.
PTI members ran as independent candidates due to measures taken by the Election Commission and the Supreme Court aimed at crippling their party's participation. One measure was to strip the party of its election symbol, which helps illiterate voters find candidates on the ballot. Another banned political gatherings.
Khan, who was removed from office following a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022, has been in prison since last August. He was not allowed to challenge the vote because of his criminal convictions and claims that his convictions and the numerous legal cases against him are politically motivated.
No party has obtained a majority to form a government, so Pakistan will have a coalition. The new parliament chooses the country's next prime minister.
Police arrest 17 people after Istanbul attack
ISTANBUL — Turkish authorities have arrested 17 people in connection with an attack during a campaign event in Istanbul for the upcoming municipal elections, the Turkish Interior Minister announced Sunday.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya did not provide any details on the affiliation of the attackers or the motive for the attack which seriously injured a woman.
At a campaign rally Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack and praised police and prosecutors for working to apprehend new suspects.
Saturday's attack took place while Aziz Yeniay, candidate for mayor of Istanbul's Kucukcemece district for the Justice and Development Party, was visiting an association, Turkey's semi-official Anadolu agency reported.
The 32-year-old woman was hit by gunfire and the attackers fled in a vehicle.
Police said they were reviewing security camera footage and found 17 spent shell casings at the site. Footage showed people shooting from a white car before speeding away.
King goes to church after diagnosis
LONDON — King Charles III happily greeted well-wishers Sunday as he left church services near his country estate in eastern England, making his first public appearance since announcing his cancer diagnosis on Sunday. last week.
Wearing a beige overcoat against the February cold and carrying a furled umbrella, Charles was joined by Queen Camilla at St. Mary Magdalene Church, a few hundred yards from Sandringham House where the king is recuperating after his first treatment for an unspecified form. of cancer.
The 20,000-acre Sandringham estate, 110 miles north of London, is one of the king's favorite havens and provides a place of shelter where he can isolate himself from the risk of infection.
The appearance came a day after Charles expressed his thanks for the messages of support he received from the public. In a statement released Saturday evening, the monarch said such thoughts provide “the greatest comfort and encouragement.”
“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped to promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all these organizations supporting cancer patients and their families across the UK and around the world,” he said in a signed statement. Charles R.
Greek authorities find stranded migrants
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities discovered 84 migrants who arrived by sea and arrested four individuals, accusing them of being the traffickers who transported them, the coast guard announced Sunday.
Both incidents occurred early Saturday, according to the release.
In the first incident, the coastguard was alerted to a boat adrift due to a mechanical failure at sea, 46 nautical miles south of the island of Crete.
A Greek navy frigate found the boat and rescued a total of 72 people, including 58 men and 14 minors, and transported them to Crete.
After questioning the new arrivals, the coast guard arrested two of them, aged 30 and 18, whom they suspected of being the traffickers who piloted the boat.
The boat had left the Libyan port of Tobruk. The rescued migrants told Greek authorities that they each paid between $2,000 and $4,000 for their passage to Greece.
In the second case, also early on Saturday, the coast guard was informed that people had landed on a beach on the island of Rhodes.
A coastguard patrol boat then intercepted a speedboat with two men heading towards the Turkish coast. The two foreigners, who did not have travel documents, said they were aged 34 and 24, respectively.
A little later, a Greek police patrol found 14 migrants, including five men, four women and five minors, authorities said.
Authorities believe the two men arrested were traffickers returning to their base in Turkey.
