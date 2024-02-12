Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar faces a battle to overcome Jokowi's electoral betrayal.





JAKARTA – As a former governor from Indonesia's political and military elite, Mr Ganjar Pranowo is counting on his populist appeal and popular charm to stay in the running in the February 14 presidential election, where he is struggling to win. stand out. With a modest background and an affable, man-of-the-people style strikingly similar to that of his two-term President Joko Widodo, Mr. Ganjar was an ideal candidate to succeed him, buoyed by the unabashed support of the wildly popular outgoing president. . But Mr Ganjar's political influence is now collapsing after Mr Widodo, better known as Jokowi, betrayed his own party and tacitly began a campaign for the rival candidate and former army hardman , Prabowo Subianto. Mr. Ganjar now finds himself in a delicate situation, linked to a campaign and political vision shaped by Mr. Jokowi, but without his crucial support. Mr. Ganjar ignored Mr. Jokowis's overtures to Mr. Prabowo as a politician, responding by doubling down on the populist agenda that won him two terms as governor of Central Java, pledging to create 17 million new jobs, extend social protection and improve access to higher education. for the poor if he is elected. The silver son of a police officer whose family ran a family store, the 55-year-old former student activist served his province for two decades, with two terms each as a legislator and governor. Mr. Ganjar built his reputation on pro-poor policies that reduced interest rates on microcredit, helped farmers buy fertilizer and required civil servants to spend 2.5 percent of their monthly salaries to support health, education and disaster relief programs. But some issues have marred his record, including a controversial call in 2023 to prevent Israel from participating in the Under-20 FIFA World Cup, for which Indonesia was later excluded as host. In 2016, he faced numerous protests from farmers against the construction of a cement plant that he had approved. Mr. Ganjar focused on intense grassroots campaigning, visiting poor communities and spending nights in modest village homes. Online, fans have appropriated what they see as his sporty and active image. Our strength is to continue to move forward, meet people and deploy all the resources we have, he said in December. He is still lagging behind in the polls and is 32 points behind Mr Prabowo in polls released last week by Indikator Politik and Lembaga Survei Indonesia, but not far behind the third candidate, former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/indonesias-ganjar-faces-battle-to-overcome-jokowis-election-betrayal-0 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos