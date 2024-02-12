Politics
India is the surprise winner from China's economic and trade chaos
- Investors are withdrawing billions of dollars from China and reinvesting that money in India.
- The economies of Asian countries seem to be moving in different directions.
- “People are interested in India for several reasons, including because it’s not China,” said one portfolio manager.
China's loss is India's gain.
It's the latest talking point on Wall Street, where top investment managers have seized on the idea that the two Asian countries' economies appear to be heading in different directions.
Goldman Sachs And Morgan Stanley are among the major banks that have touted India in recent months, at a time when foreign investors are turning to India. withdraw billions of dollars from China due to concerns about the country's fragile economy and leader Xi Jinping's hard line.
Indian stocks have also beaten their Chinese rivals over the past year. MSCI India Index climbed 31%, according to Dow Jones data, while its chinese stocks indicator fell 26% over the same period.
China is in trouble
China's stock market woes have been one of the defining stories of 2024. The country is grappling with deflation, middling growth and a seemingly endless real estate crisis, which has scared away foreign and local investors.
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index and focused on the continent CSI300 the gauge fell near its lowest level in several years, prolonging a rout that had already faded $6 trillion in market valuation since the beginning of 2021.
Beijing has tried to stop the sell-off with various measures, including firing the head of the country's largest financial watchdog on Thursday, but it will struggle to attract stock pickers to the market until its economy appears healthier, experts say.
“Beijing's priority right now appears to be lifting the stock market, but there will be no lasting recovery until investors have more confidence in the direction of the economy,” Mark said Williams of Capital Economics at Business Insider.
“There are two problems: the first is the current weakness of the economy and the second is the loss of confidence in the future prospects,” he continued. “Some of the available data may start to improve in the coming months, but it is difficult to be optimistic about China's long-term economic trajectory.”
Leader Xi Jinping's ever-strengthening grip on power has not helped matters.
China's president took power in a conspicuous manner at the Communist Party conference in late 2022, unveiling a new leadership team of political allies and publicly disrespecting his business-friendly predecessor.
Last year, his government banned the US semiconductor maker Micron's chipssent state police to the Shanghai offices of the American consulting giant Bain & Cie.and continued the repression against large local technology companies all this indicates that China has become less open to trade relations with the West.
India takes a leap
Many foreign traders who pulled out of China have turned to India, the world's fastest-growing economy. the G20 group of countries.
In January, the country's stock market briefly overtook Hong Kong's to become the fourth largest in the worldalthough he has since abandoned this position.
The main U.S. ETF that buys Indian stocks attracted a record influx of investors in the last three months of 2023, according to Bloomberg data, while assets in a similar Japanese mutual fund recently hit their highest high level in four years.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his country's business-supporting credentials by continuing with its trillion-dollar investment. infrastructure spending plan and host executives from American semiconductor manufacturers like Micron and Cadence.
All of this makes for a fairly simple investment case for Westerners, said Vikas Pershad, portfolio manager at M&G Investments. Bloomberg.
“People are interested in India for several reasons, the first being simply that it’s not China,” he said. “There’s a real long-term growth story here.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/india-china-economy-emerging-stock-markets-xi-jinping-narendra-modi-2024-2
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What happens after Imran Khan's surprise vote?
- India is the surprise winner from China's economic and trade chaos
- Indonesian presidential candidate Ganjar faces a battle to overcome Jokowi's electoral betrayal.
- NATO chief says Trump's comments about abandoning alliance endanger US, EU troops
- For these Bollywood couples, love blossomed on the sets | Hindi Cinema News
- Hind Zaza takes gold medal in AWST 2024 individual table tennis
- In 2024, who are fashion shows for?
- Valentine's Day 2024: 10 Romantic Bollywood Scenes You Can Recreate With Your Partner; YHJD in Jab that we met
- Moving from reactive to proactive infrastructure resiliency
- PM Modi to visit UAE from February 13-15: here is the schedule and agenda | News from India
- Ex-PM's allies lead Pakistani seats | The Arkansas Democratic Gazette
- Brexit bill: UK exports hit by $100 billion as sales of toys, medical kits and jewelery slump.