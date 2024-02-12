What happens after Imran Khan's surprise vote?





By Nicholas Yong and BBC Urduin Singapore and Islamabad

EPA

Pakistanis still do not know which party will form their next government or who their next prime minister will be, four days after a hotly contested general election.

Despite the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and numerous obstacles thrown at his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, independent candidates backed by the party stunned observers by winning 93 seats in the National Assembly, a record among all parties. However, it falls far short of the simple majority of 169 seats required to form a government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, came second with 75 seats. He was believed to have the support of the country's powerful army and was expected to achieve victory, five years after leaving Pakistan in disgrace.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), led by blue-blood Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, came third with 54 seats.

The constitution stipulates that political parties must form a government before February 29, three weeks after polling day. The National Assembly has a total of 336 seats, of which 266 are allocated by direct vote and 70 are reserved – 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims – and these are allocated based on the strength of each party in the 'Assembly.

“This is a fragmented mandate where neither party has a simple majority. And yet they will have to find common ground or form a coalition to exist,” political analyst Rafiullah Kakar told BBC Urdu from Islamabad.

Even though the PTI and PML-N have declared victory, a coalition government seems inevitable. As the wrangling continues, independent candidates who did not win have flooded the courts with allegations of voter fraud. PTI supporters also staged protests outside Election Commission offices across the country.

So what comes next? There are a few possible scenarios:

Sharif's PML-N joins forces with Bhutto's PPP

A likely scenario could see the PML-N forming a coalition with the PPP, as well as some smaller parties, Professor Samina Yasmeen of the University of Western Australia told BBC Newsday. The two parties formed an alliance to oust Mr Khan from power in 2022 and governed until last August.

“The sticking point would be who would be the next prime minister (and) what the division would be in terms of the position of the president, but also within the different provinces,” she added.

The PML-N is courting the social-liberal Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which won 17 seats. He also seeks to attract independent candidates to his side.

While Mr. Zardari met a PML-N delegation led by Mr. Sharif's brother Shehbaz in Lahore on Sunday, the PPP appeared to be taking its time to consider its options. The party's central executive committee is scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Monday.

PPP forms alliance with Khan's PTI

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said the party's doors were open to all political forces when asked by BBC Urdu if the party was ready to work with the PTI.

However, Mr Khan's media adviser Zulfi Bukhari told the BBC that it is very likely that the PTI will sit on the opposition benches instead of forming a coalition if it fails to gather a majority.

This echoes previous sentiments from Mr Khan, who is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence on various charges. He said in 2018 that a coalition government would be weak and that the country needed a strong government to get through the crises it faced. Nevertheless, it formed a coalition with smaller parties like the MQM.

PML-N forms coalition with PTI and other parties

It would be a remarkable turnaround for a party whose leader was jailed, its symbol removed and many of its supporters detained. But in these unprecedented times, nothing can be ruled out.

Senior PML-N leader Azam Nazeer Tarar's call for a “participatory coalition government” where “all should join hands” appears to be a tacit acknowledgment that the PTI cannot be ignored.

“Even those who did not vote for Imran earlier may feel a sense of injustice over the way the army has treated him and his party over the past two years,” Uday Chandra said , from Georgetown University, to the BBC. “The sense of democratic fairness, common to the entire region, appears to have been violated.”

He added: “By choosing independents, voters are sending a clear message to the military: let civilian democracy prevail. »

PTI-backed independents merge with smaller party

One possibility discussed is that PTI-backed candidates will join a smaller party with the aim of forming a coalition government. This is in order to accumulate their seats, but also to capitalize on the 60 seats in the National Assembly reserved for women.

A political party obtains one seat reserved for a woman for every 3.5 seats won. Independent candidates are not eligible because they do not belong to any party. Within 72 hours of the election results being finalized, they must also declare their intention to either join a party or sit as an independent parliamentarian.

However, Asma Faiz of the Lahore University of Management Sciences says it is “highly unlikely” that the PTI will be able to form a coalition government, as even alliances with smaller parties will not allow it to succeed. 'obtain the majority.

“For the PTI, there is no numerical advantage in reaching out to these tiny parties except as a legal requirement to gain a foothold in a party,” she said.

