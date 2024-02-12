Navy veterans return from Qatar, thank PM Narendra Modi for safe release

Seven of the eight former Navy officers arrived this morning.

Setting foot on Indian soil after several agonizing months of captivity in Qatar, the seven Indian Navy veterans who were sentenced to death for “espionage”, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and credited their release to the efforts incessant diplomatic efforts deployed at his request.

The eight Navy veterans were sentenced to death for “espionage”, but their sentence was later commuted to an extended prison term following sustained diplomatic interventions and legal assistance from New Delhi.

“I feel relieved and elated to finally be back home safe and sound. I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi as this would not have been possible without his personal intervention in securing our release. I would also like to express my gratitude. to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State of Qatar,” one of them said, according to the ANI news agency.

Displaying a relieved smile and calm demeanor, another released former naval officer told ANI, “Without Prime Minister Modi's intervention, we would not be freed. We would not be standing before you today without his tireless efforts and interventions at the highest levels to set us free. »

Another discharged Navy veteran also praised the Centre's intervention in securing his release. “We, along with our anxious family members back home, have been waiting for this day for a long time. Everything worked out thanks to Prime Minister Modi and his personal intervention in this matter. He championed our cause with the highest level of determination .the Qatari government and finally secured our release. I do not have enough words to express my gratitude to him and the Emir of Qatar.

“We are very happy to be back and this would not have been possible if the honorable Prime Minister had not taken a personal interest in this matter. I also thank the Emir of Qatar for his personal involvement in this matter “, another former Navy officer told ANI. .

“We waited almost 18 months to return home to our loved ones in India. We are extremely grateful to Prime Minister Modi for bringing us back. We would not have seen this day without the joint efforts of Prime Minister Modi and of the Emir of Qatar. The personal equations shared by the two leaders also contributed to our release,” another Navy veteran told ANI after landing in Delhi.

News of their arrival was shared this morning by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA).

“The Government of India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the Dahra Global company and detained in Qatar. Seven of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision of the Emir of the State of Qatar to allow the release and return of these nationals,” the MEA said in a statement.

The eight Indian nationals were jailed in Qatar in October 2022 for spying on a submarine program. They were sentenced to death by a court in Qatar on charges that have not yet been officially made public.

The Qatari court later commuted the death sentence to prison time.

Amid desperate calls from worried parents of Navy veterans to secure their release and safe return to their home countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has assured that it will mobilize all diplomatic channels and arrange legal assistance to bring them back.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed bilateral partnership and “welfare of the Indian community” living in Qatar.