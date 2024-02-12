Should Nawaz Sharif risk negotiating a government? The message from the Pakistanis via Imran Khan is clear





Pakistan's 2024 general elections have shown once again that the country's military is adept at tactics, but incapable of gauging the mood of the population. Neither the generals nor their political partners like Nawaz Sharif appreciated the extent to which people actually felt tired of centuries-old dynastic politics and military intervention.

The results, in which Imran Khan's independent candidates backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, emerged as the largest group with 93 seats, surpassing the Army GHQ-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz , must have shocked the generals. Many Pakistani anchors and commentators expected the PML-N to gain more than 100 seats in the National Assembly, which would have put it in a comfortable position to form the government. However, the Nawaz Sharif Party managed to secure only 75 seats, reminiscent of the military's previous miscalculations, including the 1970 elections, where the victory of Sheikh Mujeeb's Awami League was unexpected.

The group of independent candidates without the PTI electoral symbol will not be able to form the government since the 1973 Constitution only allows one political party to do so. Moreover, not being represented in Parliament as a party would deprive the PTI of the advantage of obtaining additional numbers of women and technocrats in certain seats. It is also possible that these members will merge with the Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslameen (MWM), a party with a single seat in the National Assembly. However, one should not miss the signal that the results sent to the army headquarters, which was ready to crown Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister for the third time. The election results speak volumes about people's dissatisfaction with the military which has mismanaged the country's politics for years, particularly by exaggerating its relationship with Imran Khan.

In the days leading up to the elections, PTI supporters had a particularly bitter taste as they saw a series of trials against their leader and decades of prison sentences. Although Khan has been released on bail in cases related to the May 9 attacks on military installations, he will remain in prison due to other cases against him. Some of the Election Commission returning officers I spoke to in southern Punjab recounted how even elderly women without formal education sought help at polling stations to vote for Qaidi number 804 ( Prisoner No. 804, who is Imran Khan). . Others cited the iddat affair regarding Khan's hasty marriage to Bushra Bibi, which left the women bitter and unhappy.

Two stories and a message for Nawaz

But that was not the only signal the population wanted to send. The results are also a message to Nawaz Sharif and his party, who take the people for granted. The PMLN supremo, who returned to Pakistan after four years, remained quietly at home, counting on his deal with the army chief as the main guarantee of his electoral success. Sharif not only started his campaign late (about 20 days before the election), but he didn't have much to say other than reminding people how he had stood up in the past and suffered.

Even though the Sharif clan won the largest number of seats in Punjab, it failed to achieve a majority because it refused to recognize and accept the changing realities of Pakistan. The PML-N can still form the government, but the fact remains that the party has suffered from its inability to understand the anxiety and concerns of a young electoral base (44.6 percent of voters are between 18 and 35 years old) disillusioned by clientelism. a policy that breeds corruption and mismanagement.

Listening to Nawaz Sharif's premature victory speech, one wonders whether he or his party understood the changing trends in politics. Pakistani citizens will not be impressed by favoritism alone, even in a patronage-driven politics, but will pay closer attention to those who speak about their emotions. The PML-N leader seemed stuck in his traditional political framework, still trying to attract public support, especially that of the over 44 percent young voters, by offering them laptops, educational facilities and jobs if his party formed the government.

This narrative did not go down well in an increasingly urbanized and young Pakistan, which appears to have responded much better to Imran Khan's skillful use of social media to convey a narrative that resonated with their emotions. The question here is not whether the PTI leader was right or wrong to accuse the US of manipulating his impeachment or his 2018 election promise to make Pakistan a corruption-free country like Medina; the fact is that such ideals appeal to the average Pakistani on the street, who is fed up with lazy, traditional politics. Furthermore, the elector saw Khan as standing up to the military, although he was initially brought to power by the institution. So while Nawaz Sharif retreated from his earlier stance of defiance of the military, Imran Khan not only stuck to the narrative but was seen as someone facing immense personal discomfort to be hooked on this story.

No stability yet but priority has been established

In this context, Nawaz Sharif would take a major political risk by trying to negotiate the formation of a government, as he announced. His seemingly conciliatory speech, calling on supporters of all parties to unite and help him govern so that he can bring the country out of financial misery, would not impress many, especially PTI supporters, who would actually feel more upset. Although a Sharif-led government may suit the military and a weak coalition government has always been part of its plan, one cannot rule out the potential for instability in the days to come.

To form a government, it will also be necessary to provide assistance to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which obtained 54 seats. The PML-N probably manipulated the results to prevent Bilawal Bhutto from winning the NA-127 Lahore seat, as claimed by PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman. Sharif will likely need GHQ's help to negotiate a truce with the PPP to form a coalition. However, this does not rule out the possibility that Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the PPP, will demand at least three pounds of flesh instead of just one. This means that Zardari could even demand that his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari get the prime ministership, among other things.

At this point, three things are certain. First, Nawaz Sharif will not necessarily become the next prime minister. From Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to Shehbaz Sharif or any other possible candidate, the options will remain open until a government is formed. Second, the government formation process will not be quick or smooth. Third, both the establishment and the political parties in Parliament will have to seriously re-examine their problem with Imran Khan. He is unlikely to be released from prison in the coming days, but he will need to be treated more gently if stability is to be maintained.

From a regional and geopolitical perspective, any efforts to establish ties with the United States or India will have to slow down. Nawaz Sharif mentioned building ties with his neighbors in his victory speech, meaning that talking to India is certainly on his and the establishment's mind. But the issue will only attract negative attention if Pakistan's politics are not first sorted out.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a Senior Research Fellow in the Department of War Studies at Kings College London. She is the author of Military Inc. She tweets @iamthedrifter. Opinions are personal.

