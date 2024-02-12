China and the end of the American dream

When Donald Trump first announced his candidacy for president of the United States in 2015, he had long decided to do so as a populist.

In previous roles, notably as a reality TV show host, he had already identified the issues that really upset so many Americans (particularly low wages and job loss in the Rust Belt).

As a true populist, Trump had no intention of solving these problems. He saw his mission as channeling the collective anger and frustration of his followers into moving toward achieving his singular goal: acquiring quasi-imperial power for himself.

So far it's so easy

It would seem that, long before he ran for president of the United States, Trump had an instinctive gift for shaming and blaming the most appropriate culprit.

In his hyper-dramatized worldview, he was dealing with a sinister force apparently determined to destroy forever the China of the American dream, so embellished until now!

Predictably, identifying China won him the willing support of many blue-collar workers and racists. However, that was the easy part.

Linking the establishment to China

The hardest part was finding a trump card to play against his staunchly and unapologetically establishment opponents, Republicans and Democrats alike.

The best way to accomplish this was to directly link all of these opponents of the political establishment to accomplices of the identified key enemy, China. Through this simple measure, he has conveniently made all of his domestic opponents enemies of the American people.

From Richard Nixon, who opened the door to China, to the Clintons who kept it open to the Bushes who never closed it, in the Trump world they have all been active co-conspirators with the Chinese in their ambitions to replace the American century with a century. A Chinese man.

Its formula could work in 2024

An important reason for Trump's enduring political appeal today is that honest American patriots, not hyper-partisan ideologues, have come to the conclusion that Trump was right with his argument on China.

The income gap in the United States has widened, and many American jobs have been exported to China (and Mexico, of course). China's technology transfer and unrepentant theft of U.S. intellectual property rights have made China a powerful and nearly equal adversary, economically, politically, and militarily. The American dream is therefore in danger.

The elite's dirty dealings with China

Absurdly, the American elite (and the elites of other countries, of course), that is, its political and economic establishment, is indeed responsible for the emergence of China as a power.

From Nixon's opening to China and the cancellation of Taiwan, to 15 years of international negotiations which allowed a China without rule of law to enter the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December 2001 , until decades of turning a blind eye to China's geopolitical ambitions. , more than a generation of American policymakers have enabled China to do so.

At the same time, the country's economic elite, still mostly self-interested, hastened to entrust its jobs and production to poorly paid Chinese workers, all for the benefit of its own pockets and those of its shareholders.

It is not surprising that the Trump clan is no exception to this rule. Indeed, even his daughter Ivanka was very attached to his business deals in China.

Will Trump stop the “Chinese century”?

As the first (last?) Republican primaries in Iowa and New Hampshire suggest, Trump is once again obliterating his Republican opponents.

A common refrain of the 2016 campaign is that it successfully equates them with co-conspirators of China's ambitions to rule a Chinese century.

It is China, not Trump, who is attacking China.

It turns out that Trump may well realize this ambition, although such an outcome would be largely due to the imperial overreach and stifling mind control pursued by that communist prince called Xi Jinping.

Xi, of course, is the man who wants to prove that Bernardo Bertolucci had it all wrong when, in 1987, he made a major film about Aisin Gioro Puyi, presumably the last emperor of China.

China still leads the way

Trump is capturing not just his base, but perhaps enough reasonable Americans who believe, rightly or wrongly, that things have not improved over the past four years for the Americans who have suffered the most of China's takeover.

So some of them, again and poorly educated, in their growing desperation are saying to themselves: If there is anyone who can reverse this made-in-China American decline, it must be Trump.

Trump, China's global strategist

Despite all the well-deserved criticism directed at Donald Trump and his often absurd (or even insane) political positions, his view on China constitutes an exception.

Of course, it's not so much a question of intellectual genius. Rather, it is another demonstration of the saying that even a stopped clock is right twice a day.

Trump has clearly put China on the map as the primary cause of the decline of Western prosperity. In terms of electoral politics, he made the right choice: it was not just an appeal to fringe groups, it was aimed at the masses.

Zero-sum strategists

And he is right in that China's CCP leaders view all their relations with the rest of the world as a zero-sum game.

He has no idea of ​​the concept of reciprocity, even if it is fundamental in all international trade, in all commerce, in all democracy and, today, in all power relations.

against western softies

Trump's hard line did not only play out in the United States. Initially, Trump was belittled and reviled by a large majority in European democracies.

The German government and economic elites, perversely addicted to the energy of Putin's criminal Russia and exports to the Chinese communist overlords, formed the most viable resistance for a long time.

But events have convincingly shown that they were wrong while Trump, certainly by comparison, was quite right in his views on China.

There is now a solid basis for anti-China sentiment, years after Trump (!) made this call. That could give Trump just enough momentum with more centrist American voters to push him over the finish line in November 2024.

The world waits impatiently, but less and less.