British Conservatives aspire to the return of Boris Johnson to the electoral campaign; But isn't this too risky for the Party?





Amid dismal polls and potential election losses for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has urged him to bring back Boris Johnson for the next general election. Known for his electoral success, Johnson's presence appears to be a game-changer by narrowing the 20-point gap between the Conservatives and the opposition. Electoral strength Kwarteng, who announced his decision not to stand again, says Johnson's campaigning skills could win back voters in the north and Midlands, areas the Conservatives managed to secure in the 2019 election. Some Conservative MPs, particularly those in Red Wall seats won from Labor in 2019, are calling for Johnson's involvement in the election campaign. His allies, however, play down his immediate political ambitions, suggesting he would wait for a personal approach from Sunak before accepting his help. The former prime minister retains a die-hard public who yearn for his leadership, despite his recent resignation as an MP. Johnson's approval rating among 2019 Conservative voters stands at 43%, with an unfavorable rating of 34%. However, it remains unclear whether Johnson's call could change the harsh economic reality. The shadow over Sunak Although Johnson's electoral prowess is undeniable, concerns remain about his potential impact on Sunak's image. Some fear Johnson's presence could overshadow the current prime minister, making him appear diminished. Kwarteng also criticized Sunak's efforts with backbenchers, suggesting the prime minister needs to improve his relationship with them to avoid further resignations. The former chancellor advised Sunak to swallow his pride and reach out to Johnson. Despite these concerns, No10 sources confirmed they wanted “the whole Tory family to come together” to defeat Labour. That apparently includes Johnson, who, like everyone else, will be welcome as part of the collective effort. The future of British politics British playwright James Graham, known for his political productions, criticized Johnson for wasting a golden opportunity to set the UK on a new path and reset the political narrative. Graham believes Britain needs new leadership, which could come in the looming general election. In a recent interview, Graham expressed frustration with the current political climate, stating that “something has gone wrong in the last 10 to 15 years.” He lamented the rise of populism, saying politicians who rely on fame rather than substance are doomed to failure. A delicate balance As the Conservative Party grapples with possible by-election defeats and the threat of a general election wipeout, the question of whether to involve Boris Johnson in the campaign arises. While his electoral appeal is undeniable, the potential risks to Sunak's leadership and the broader political landscape cannot be ignored. In this delicate balancing act, conservatives must weigh their desire for electoral success against the need for stable and effective leadership. Amid these uncertainties, one thing is clear: the decision over Johnson's role in the campaign could have far-reaching implications for the future of British politics.

