Pakistan polls: With Imran Khan's team of independents in the lead, what happens now? | News explained





Uncertainty persists in Pakistan over who will form the next government, three days after its elections. While the polls seemed rather favorable to the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) led by Nawaz Sharif, which enjoyed the support of the army, the vote created a surprise and the final tally was published with much fanfare. delay amid accusations of fraud. independent candidates obtained the maximum 101 seats. Most of these independents are supported by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the Election Commission barred them from contesting on the party symbol.

The PML-N came second with 75 seats, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari came third with 54 seats. One result was disallowed and another vote was postponed due to the death of a candidate, AP reported.

No bloc is able to form a government and the high number of independents has created an unprecedented situation.

How do the National Assembly figures compare?

The National Assembly of Pakistan has 336 seats. No fewer than 266 members are directly elected, while 70 seats are reserved, 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims. The PML-N and PPP have led a coalition government before, but even if they join forces this time, they will not reach the halfway point.

Reserved seats present an additional complication, as they are filled based on the numerical strength of each party in the Assembly, but this time the highest number are independents.

What are the rules for self-employed people?

Under Rule 92(6) of Pakistan's Election Rules, once their victory is announced, independent candidates have three days to join a political party. The independent candidate must contact the head of the political party, who then informs the Electoral Commission.

Independents can also choose to group together under one name.

How are reserved seats filled?

The reservation regarding women and non-Muslims arises from Article 51 (2A) of the Constitution of Pakistan. Political parties can fill these 70 seats in proportion to their winning candidates. Among women, the 60 seats are distributed as follows: 32 for Punjab, 14 for Sindh, 10 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and four for Balochistan. The 10 non-Muslim candidates are not distributed between the provinces.

All political parties submit a list of candidates of their choice for the reserved seats at the time of filing nominations, and this list is subject to review by the Electoral Commission. After the results, the party with the highest number of winning representatives will see the largest number of reserved candidates from its list being elected, explained Yaqoob Khan Bangash, a Pakistani author and member of the South Asia Institute of the Harvard University.

If the PTI-backed independent candidates join a political party, then they will be able to occupy the reserved seats based on their combined strength. “This new bloc will then have time to submit its list of candidates,” Bangash added.

So what are the PTI-backed independents likely to do?

There is no clarity. The PTI is currently staging protests, alleging that its real figure is higher and that the poll results were rigged. He has also filed a number of petitions in court alleging electoral malpractices.

It is possible that some of the 101 winners will associate with parties opposed to the PTI and become part of the government. However, this is likely to vary across provinces while in Punjab such crossover might be easier, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where PTI-backed candidates were swept aside, such defection might not be forgiven by voters .

Is there a precedent for such a high number of independents?

There is and there isn't. In the 1985 elections, no political party was allowed to participate and each candidate, even if they had party allegiance and support, ran in their individual name. Only elected officials were allowed to form political parties after the elections.

This time, while PTI candidates fought as independents, others contested under their party name and symbol.

