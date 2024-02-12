How Imran Khan's party won the elections using AI and social media – OpEd – Eurasia Review





At the heart of Pakistan's political landscape, where tradition and modernity collide, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has orchestrated a digital revolution that has defied all odds, transcended prison walls and resonated with millions of people . This is the story of how the PTI, led by the indomitable Imran Khan, used artificial intelligence (AI) and social media as weapons of mass mobilization, achieving an unprecedented electoral victory on February 8 .

Let's take a look at how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) effectively leveraged various digital tools and strategies to run a successful political campaign and secure a landslide victory in the country's elections despite significant odds.

PTI's digital triumph: a roar of resilience 1. Social media platforms

The PTI recognized the immense power of social media to reach citizens nationwide. Despite the suppression and banning of traditional media coverage, PTI's social media team has become a beacon of innovation. Here's how they leveraged social media:

– Virtual rallies on X, YouTube and TikTok:

The party has held rallies on platforms like X, YouTube and TikTok, engaging passionate supporters and making a significant impact in the digital space. These unconventional methods allowed the PTI to transcend physical limitations and connect with millions of voters.

– AI voice generation for Imran Khan’s speeches:

Despite Imran Khan's incarceration, the PTI used generative AI to convey Khan's messages. His speeches were delivered through an AI-generated voice, demonstrating the party's commitment to engaging with the electorate even when traditional avenues were restricted.

To build credibility, PTI overlaid the AI-generated audio with historical footage of Khan. Actual video clips of his previous speeches bookended the AI ​​segment. The mix of old and new content resonated with voters. It reminded them of Khan's legacy while introducing innovative campaign techniques. The past met the future and authenticity prevailed.

– Websites and Chatbots:

PTI launched websites and a chatbot on Khan's Facebook page. These platforms provided information on local candidates for the upcoming elections, overcoming bans quickly imposed across Pakistan. The chatbot shared WhatsApp channel information for each constituency, enabling active voter participation.

2. Data Analysis and Big Data

PTI's campaign strategies were informed by data analysis. They analyzed large amounts of data to understand voter behavior, preferences and demographics. Predictive modeling helped identify swing districts and potential supporters, making resource allocation easier.

3. Mobile apps and phone campaigns

– Chatbot on Facebook:

The PTI chatbot on Khan's Facebook page allowed voters to access information about local candidates and actively participate in the campaign.

– SMS campaigns:

Personalized SMS messages reached voters directly, encouraging engagement and delivering campaign updates.

4. Online surveys and polls

PTI actively used online surveys and polls to gather feedback, understand voter sentiment and refine campaign strategies. Real-time polling data informed their decisions.

5. Covert campaigns and resilience

The PTI has shown resilience despite the imprisonment of its leader and allegations of politically motivated charges against its candidates. Volunteer teachers led a secret campaign, ensuring the party's presence even in unfavorable conditions.

How “RABTA” bridged the symbol gap

In the labyrinthine Pakistani political arena, where symbols carry weight and elections hang in the balance, the PTI has faced an unprecedented challenge. Their iconic election symbol, the cricket bat, was torn down, leaving the candidates symbolless. But PTI, ever the phoenix, rose from the ashes of adversity. Their secret weapon? A digital marvel called “RABTA”, a lifeline that transformed their electoral fortunes.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ruled that each PTI candidate must contest on an individual symbol allotted by the commission. The cricket bat, synonymous with PTI, no longer belonged to them. This seismic shift threatened their electoral prospects.

At the heart of this symbolic crisis, PTI unveiled “RABTA”, a digital application that fills the void left by the disappearance of the cricket bat. Here's how it worked:

1. Simplified candidate identification:

– RABTA, meaning “connection” in Urdu, has become the official mobile application of the PTI.

– Voters could now identify their PTI candidates effortlessly, even without the familiar cricket bat symbol.

2. Find symbols at your fingertips:

– No more cryptic codes or symbol confusion. RABTA has simplified the process.

– Voters clicked on the PTI candidate symbol search button. A list of PTI candidates and their assigned symbols have appeared.

– Whether NA- or PS-, RABTA had the answers.

3. Independence from symbolic constraints:

– PTI candidates, stripped of their cricket bats, marched as independents.

– RABTA gave them power. It was their digital badge, their connection to voters.

Once the electoral dust settled, the PTI emerged victorious. The overwhelming majority is not due to chance. RABTA had played its role. RABTA’s seamless interface has defied all odds, ensuring PTI’s presence in every constituency. RABTA whispered to voters: “Your candidate is waiting.” It resonated across smartphones, transcending physical boundaries. The cricket bat may have disappeared, but the digital roar of RABTA reverberated through the voting booths.

Legal implications and legal proceedings:

Posting form 45 online on social networks is a strategic approach. This not only shows PTI’s confidence in their electoral victory, but also serves as proof of their commitment to transparency.

Form 45, issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), contains crucial information about the voting process. It includes details on the number of registered voters, the number of votes cast and the results from each polling station.

By uploading Form 45 to all their winning candidates, PTI aims to demonstrate transparency and authenticity. This decision is important because it directly addresses concerns about election integrity and ensures that results accurately reflect voters' choices.

The case before the court will likely focus on the authenticity and accuracy of the uploaded forms. The court will assess whether the PTI's claims match the actual data recorded during the elections.

If the PTI succeeds in defending the authenticity of these forms, it could strengthen its position and potentially lead to a two-thirds majority. Such a majority would significantly strengthen their legislative power and their ability to implement their agenda.

The trial will likely involve scrutiny of the election process, the processing of forms and the veracity of uploaded data. Opponents of PTI may challenge the authenticity of the forms or raise procedural issues. The court's decision will have far-reaching consequences for the PTI, the electoral process and democratic norms.

Conclusion: PTI’s digital odyssey

In the annals of political history, the PTI's digital odyssey will remain etched. They rode the waves of AI, social media and resilience. Imran Khan, both physical and coded, led the charge. As the political landscape evolves, PTI's victory is a testament to the power of bytes over bullets and algorithms over armor. The digital roar resonates: the Pakistani Naya nation is reborn in the pixels of possibility.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/12022024-ptis-digital-odyssey-how-imran-khans-party-conquered-elections-using-ai-and-social-media-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos