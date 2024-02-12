



Former Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said Beijing would not fall into the trap of someone starting a war in the Taiwan Detroit. We certainly don't want to see a situation where the Chinese are killing Chinese, he told the Asia Spotlight conference. During a panel discussion on geopolitical outlook at the Asia Society Policy Institute event, Cui said China's first foreign policy priority is still relations with United States . In footage later published online, Cui did not comment on the possible election of Donald Trump, but said he hoped Washington would consider the interests of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China .

Cui, who is now an advisor to the official Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, also said countries in the Asia-Pacific region should work to prevent tensions in the region from escalating to the Cold War levels, or risk a dangerous decade. Cui was China's longest-serving ambassador to the United States since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1979, spending more than eight years in the post before resigning in 2021. He concluded his speech by mentioning Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory, which should be brought under mainland control by force if necessary. Cui said the recent elections in Taiwan were local elections in China. He added that we will achieve reunification one way or another, but in a way that best serves the national interests of the entire Chinese nation. Like most countries, the United States does not recognize Taiwan as an independent state. But Washington opposes any change in the status quo between the two sides of the strait and is committed to providing arms to Taipei. Apparently referring to Washington's continued arms sales to Taiwan, Cui said someone may be preparing to provide us with military assistance, provide weapons for a proxy war and have the Chinese kill Chinese. We will not fall into this trap. Taiwan is one of the biggest sources of tension between Beijing and Washington, the most dangerous issue in the relationship, President Xi Jinping told his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden at their summit in November. At the San Francisco meeting, Xi demanded an end to US arms sales to Taiwan. However, the State Department approved a $300 million arms sale to the island in December. China will inevitably end up reunified with Taiwan, Xi tells Biden Cuis' Jan. 25 comments came less than two weeks after Taiwan's election of pro-independence Democratic Party William Lai Ching-te, who has repeatedly been described by Beijing as a stubborn separatist. Two days after Lai's election, one of Taiwan's few remaining allies, the Pacific island nation of Nauru, severed diplomatic ties with Taipei and shifted its recognition to Beijing.

