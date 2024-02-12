Indonesian documentary claims Widodo supported elections poorly

Text size





A documentary claiming that Indonesian President Joko Widodo used state resources to try to swing this week's presidential election in favor of his defense minister has gone viral, garnering millions of views in one day.

Polls show that former general Prabowo Subianto is on track to finally lead the world's third-largest democracy after losing to Widodo in 2014 and 2019.

Widodo has been accused by NGOs and legal experts of manipulating eligibility requirements to install his eldest son as Subianto's running mate, as well as of increasing social benefits before the vote in support tacit to the favorite, who campaigned to continue the president's policies.

The documentary “Dirty Vote,” directed by renowned Indonesian investigative journalist Dandhy Laksono and available for free viewing on YouTube, claims that Widodo's administration used state officials and funds to sway the vote in favor of Subianto, among other allegations.

AFP was unable to independently verify the documentary's claims.

The team leading the election held a press conference after its publication on Sunday to deny the allegations.

“The majority of what was said in the film was something slanderous, it's a very hypothetical and very unscientific hate story,” said Habiburokhman, vice president of Subianto's campaign team.

“I feel like there is a pattern of sabotage – not sabotage, of defacing the election with a baseless narrative.”

The documentary, which features three prominent independent legal experts, has been viewed more than eight million times on YouTube since its release on Sunday, and many Indonesians have commented on its claims on social media.

“Thank you to the Dirty Vote team for helping open my eyes to the political situation in this country,” the video's main comment reads.

“Dirty Vote” was a global trend overnight Sunday, with more than half a million tweets on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Politicians also got involved.

“This is indeed largely the truth,” Jusuf Kalla, Widodo’s former vice president from 2014 to 2019, told Metro TV on Monday.

“It didn't cover everything… because it didn't cover what was happening in the regions, the villages, how social assistance was received… how officials influenced people.”

In Indonesia, a president's support for a candidate is not illegal, but Widodo's alleged support for Subianto has sparked controversy, as it is rare in the country for a sitting president to actively support a successor.

Widodo said presidents should be allowed to campaign, but denied outright support for any candidate.

Eyebrows were also raised in the archipelago as the two were once rivals and fought in two heated election campaigns.

