The United States will closely monitor Turkey

The Biden administration has assured the US Congress that it will closely monitor Turkey's behavior towards Greece, particularly focusing on potential Turkish F-16 overflights over Greek islands and violations of Greek airspace, said Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat who serves on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Committee, said in an interview with Kathimerini, stressing that there would be consequences if Ankara did not comply. He explains that Congress has tools it can use.

Furthermore, the senator from Maryland, defender of Greek positions, emphasizes that the supply of F-35 fighter jets to Greece will take place without problems. Speaking about the possibility of Turkey returning to the F-35 program and acquiring the fifth generation aircraft, he said such a prospect was not feasible as long as Ankara refused to change its position on the S-plane. 400 of Russian manufacture. defense system.

Van Hollen, who will attend the two-day summit hosted by Kathimerini in collaboration with the Delphi Economic Forum and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) on Monday and Tuesday in Washington, also comments on developments in Gaza, saying you can have a just war , but it must be conducted fairly. Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he emphasizes the need for the West to maintain its support, emphasizing that ultimately it is the Ukrainian people who will determine their future.

Commenting on the upcoming U.S. election, Van Hollen naturally advocates for the re-election of Democratic President Joe Biden, praising his administration's achievements and refraining from addressing concerns raised by many voters regarding his age. He also discusses the division and chaos that marked the Trump era, emphasizing that it's something America should not have to go through again.

The Biden administration is continuing the sale of new F-16s and modernization of existing aircraft to Turkey. Are you convinced that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will not resume military flights over the Greek islands or return to threatening rhetoric?

Recently, I had a meeting with Biden administration officials to discuss whether Erdogan would violate Greek airspace. They expressed great confidence that Erdogan would not engage in such violations. However, while nothing can be guaranteed with absolute certainty, it is important to emphasize that the administration and I, as well as other members of Congress, will be monitoring the situation closely. If violations of Greek airspace occur, there will be consequences. I can only pass on the assurances given to us and underline the clear message that violations will not be tolerated.

How convincing the administration's assurances were. How strong will the surveillance be? Will they monitor the behavior of the Turks step by step? And by consequences, do we mean tangible actions?

I can't speak to the exact nature, but I believe that [the administration] has been actively involved in efforts to reduce tensions and get Erdogan to end high-level violations that were previously occurring. However, you may recall that it was decided at one point to proceed with sending F-35s to Turkey, but many of us in Congress intervened because of the S-400 issue. Congress therefore has tools. If these F-16s are not used in a manner consistent with their purpose, which is certainly not to violate the airspace of another NATO ally, appropriate action can be taken.

For its part, should Greece acquire F-35s? Acting Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland recently spoke in Ankara about Turkey's potential return to the F-35 production program. Is this something being considered in Washington?

As for the Greek F-35s, the Biden administration has noticed this and I hope it goes smoothly. So it’s a clear yes. As for the other question, I heard about Undersecretary Nuland's remarks, but I have no information on this. However, I can say that Congress's position remains unchanged regarding the F-35s, given the unresolved S-400 situation.

Is Turkey seen by Congress and the administration as a reliable enough ally to be included in F-35 production?

I can't speak for all my colleagues, but I can only speak to what Congress did previously, which was to pass a law preventing the advance of the F-35s because of the S-400s. To my knowledge, this question is still unresolved. Regarding Victoria Nulands' remarks, I am not aware of them, so you will have to inquire directly with her about their meaning. Regarding the F-16s, I understand that your main concern is violations of Greek airspace, which is also a priority for me. However, I also sought assurances from the Biden administration on two other issues: Turkey's attack on our Syrian Kurdish allies, who have been at the forefront of our fight against ISIS, and support for Erdogan to Azerbaijan in his aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. I just wanted to mention that these are two additional questions that I have raised with the Biden administration.

Even though we are early in the primary season, the most likely scenario seems to be a rematch between Biden and Trump. If so, can the former Republican president win?

Regarding the election, first, I would say that President Biden has a strong record to build on. If you look at the current US economy, it is exceeding all expectations, both in terms of economic growth and low unemployment rates. The president is fighting against companies that practice price gouging and prioritize profits over consumers. On the other hand, I don't think Americans are inclined to return to the chaos of the Trump era, where every day seemed to bring more division to the country. While it's true that Trump has won before, I think the country's experience over the last four years has made it clear that he doesn't want to go back to that.

Many Democratic operatives privately and many Democratic voters publicly express concern about President Biden's age and believe it would be better for the party to choose a younger candidate. Do they have a valid argument?

It's really not discussed. Joe Biden has consistently won every primary so far, even in cases where he wasn't on the ballot, like in New Hampshire. The president can draw on a strong campaign record, supported by his extensive experience in public service over the years. I think voters will appreciate this experience over the next four years.

How do you assess the two major conflicts currently taking place? First, in Gaza, as the death toll rises, how should the world approach the continuing war there?

Regarding the situation in Gaza, I would like to start with the events of October 7, when Israel faced a brutal attack by Hamas. I have always said that the people of Israel fully enjoy their rights. In fact, I think the government has a duty to defend itself against Hamas and ensure that there is no more October 7 and that all the hostages are returned. I have also been very clear that a war can be just, but it must be fought justly. In Gaza, we are facing a humanitarian catastrophe, with an unacceptable number of civilian casualties. The death toll has exceeded 26,000, two-thirds of whom are women and children. At the same time, the region is facing a humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale, according to international non-governmental organizations that have been operating around the world for decades.

The war in Ukraine appears to be at an impasse. Some believe that it is time to deploy a new diplomatic effort that takes into account the realities on the ground.

Ultimately, it is the Ukrainian people who will determine their future, but it is crucial that we provide them with the military assistance necessary to defend themselves against Putin's aggression and defend their freedom and democracy. I would also like to thank Greece for the important role it plays in supporting the Ukrainian people against Putin's aggression.

Finally, give us your thoughts on John Sarbanes, his contributions to the state and country, and his decision to leave politics.

John Sarbanes has been a great friend and an exceptional public servant. He has wonderful qualities that have helped him be effective in Congress. He is caring, he works hard. He is respected by his colleagues and, in the tradition of his very ancient ancestors in ancient Greece, he fought very hard to protect our democracy. In addition to his good work on the national level, he fought for important Maryland priorities, like preserving the health of the beautiful Chesapeake Bay.