Announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Qatar on day 8, imprisoned Indians returned home





Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Qatar aims to discuss ways to strengthen global ties New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Qatar's Doha on Wednesday after concluding his visit to the United Arab Emirates, Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra said today. The visit aims to discuss ways to further strengthen global ties, Kwatra said. The announcement of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Qatar also comes on the day eight Indian Navy personnel, imprisoned in Qatar over an alleged espionage case, returned home. Qatar sentenced them to death in October 2023. Seven of them returned home early Monday, while the eighth will do so soon. Prime Minister Modi personally supervised the handling of the case aimed at freeing Indians arrested in Qatar, the foreign minister said. More than 8.4 lakh Indians live in Qatar. “Both leaders will seek to deepen bilateral relations,” Kwatra added. India appreciates the decision of the Emir of Qatar to release the arrested Indians in August 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a statement today. The former Indian navy personnel have apparently been accused of espionage, but neither Qatari authorities nor New Delhi have made the accusations against them public. “The Indian government welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals working for the company Dahra Global and detained in Qatar,” the MEA said. “Seven out of eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision of the Emir of the State of Qatar to allow the release and return of these nationals,” the MEA said in the statement. The eight Indian nationals are Captain Navtej Gill (Retd), Captain Saurabh Vasisht (Retd), Commander Purnendu Tiwari (Retd), Commander Amit Nagpal (Retd), Commander SK Gupta (Retd). retired), Commander BK Verma (retd.) and Commander Sugunakar. Pakala (retired) and sailor Ragesh. Commander Tiwari remained in Doha and is expected to return to India soon, news agency PTI reported. On October 26, the navy veterans were sentenced to death by the Qatari Court of First Instance. On December 28, the Gulf country's Court of Appeal commuted the death sentence and sentenced them to prison terms ranging from three to 25 years. In December last year, Prime Minister Modi met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed the welfare of the Indian community in Qatar. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval played a role in negotiations with Qatari authorities to secure the release of the Indians.

