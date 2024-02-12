When will Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign end? How it became a key element of governance

The fight against corruption in China has become the central element of Xi Jinping's government. Repression is often used to eliminate anyone who disagrees with Xi's work style, thereby promoting clean governance.

In recent months, the campaign has swept sectors including banking, insurance, state-backed enterprises and sports. State broadcaster CCTV reported that a former senior executive at a state-owned oil and gas giant had been arrested for alleged corruption.

In his speech, Xi ordered greater efforts to combat corruption in finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, medicine and infrastructure.

Andrew Wedeman, director of Chinese studies at Georgia State University, was quoted as saying by the BBC: “The corruption he fears is real. It is also likely that Xi took advantage of the crackdown to gain political advantage.

Xi, who begins his second decade as China's top leader in 2022, asks his party to launch such state campaigns from time to time to organize politics and launch investigations against anyone like him wishes.

How did Xi's predecessors view corruption?

Mao used to launch such campaigns to foster loyalty and love for the party. Under Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, the idea behind corruption was to raise people's living standards so that they would not feel the need to act corruptly.

When Hu Jintao was in power, most Chinese people had a better standard of living, but many used corrupt means to increase their wealth, which exacerbated cases of fraud.

Xi is using Mao's philosophy of holding his flock together, initiating these purges and repressions. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has attacked tigers (senior officials) and flies (lower managers).

More than 100 financial sector officials have been sanctioned over the past year. Some of the former presidents of major banks have been implicated for accepting bribes.

China Score on Corruption Index

China's score on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index improved by six points to 45. This gain is one point more than that of lower-scoring India on the same period. Ironically, the United States lost 4 points, to 69. The index's publisher attributes the worsening situation in the Americas to factors such as poor oversight of pandemic-related financial aid, according to Reuters .

Nearly 5 million people, mostly party officials, have been purged by Xi's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the past decade.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), a feared watchdog, investigated 45 senior officials last year. They included senior central bank executives and state lenders. Former Bank of China President Liu Liange was fired last year following a CCDI investigation.

The CCDI has launched investigations into a record 45 senior officials in 2023, 40 percent more than in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported on January 3. » reported the Global Times newspaper in June 2022.

Recently, a prominent Chinese nuclear fuel engineer was investigated for committing serious violations of discipline and law, the CCDI said in a statement. Li Guangchang is a former director of the nuclear fuel division of CNNC, a state-owned enterprise that oversees China's civil and military nuclear programs.