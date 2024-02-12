Politics
When will Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign end? How it became a key element of governance
Xi Jinping ordered in his speech to “redouble efforts” to fight corruption in “finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, medicine and infrastructure”. (Image: Reuters)
Xi is using Mao's philosophy of holding his flock together, initiating these purges and repressions. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has attacked “tigers” (senior officials) and “flies” (lower executives).
The fight against corruption in China has become the central element of Xi Jinping's government. Repression is often used to eliminate anyone who disagrees with Xi's work style, thereby promoting clean governance.
In recent months, the campaign has swept sectors including banking, insurance, state-backed enterprises and sports. State broadcaster CCTV reported that a former senior executive at a state-owned oil and gas giant had been arrested for alleged corruption.
In his speech, Xi ordered greater efforts to combat corruption in finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, medicine and infrastructure.
Andrew Wedeman, director of Chinese studies at Georgia State University, was quoted as saying by the BBC: “The corruption he fears is real. It is also likely that Xi took advantage of the crackdown to gain political advantage.
Xi, who begins his second decade as China's top leader in 2022, asks his party to launch such state campaigns from time to time to organize politics and launch investigations against anyone like him wishes.
How did Xi's predecessors view corruption?
Mao used to launch such campaigns to foster loyalty and love for the party. Under Deng Xiaoping and Jiang Zemin, the idea behind corruption was to raise people's living standards so that they would not feel the need to act corruptly.
When Hu Jintao was in power, most Chinese people had a better standard of living, but many used corrupt means to increase their wealth, which exacerbated cases of fraud.
Xi is using Mao's philosophy of holding his flock together, initiating these purges and repressions. Since coming to power in 2012, Xi has attacked tigers (senior officials) and flies (lower managers).
More than 100 financial sector officials have been sanctioned over the past year. Some of the former presidents of major banks have been implicated for accepting bribes.
China Score on Corruption Index
China's score on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index improved by six points to 45. This gain is one point more than that of lower-scoring India on the same period. Ironically, the United States lost 4 points, to 69. The index's publisher attributes the worsening situation in the Americas to factors such as poor oversight of pandemic-related financial aid, according to Reuters .
Nearly 5 million people, mostly party officials, have been purged by Xi's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the past decade.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), a feared watchdog, investigated 45 senior officials last year. They included senior central bank executives and state lenders. Former Bank of China President Liu Liange was fired last year following a CCDI investigation.
The CCDI has launched investigations into a record 45 senior officials in 2023, 40 percent more than in 2022, the South China Morning Post reported on January 3. » reported the Global Times newspaper in June 2022.
Recently, a prominent Chinese nuclear fuel engineer was investigated for committing serious violations of discipline and law, the CCDI said in a statement. Li Guangchang is a former director of the nuclear fuel division of CNNC, a state-owned enterprise that oversees China's civil and military nuclear programs.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/explainers/when-will-xi-jinpings-anti-corruption-campaign-stop-how-it-has-become-a-key-governance-plank-8776153.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- When will Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign end? How it became a key element of governance
- Indonesian documentary claims Widodo supported elections poorly
- This fleece-lined sweater is the best shirt for cold people
- Announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Qatar on day 8, imprisoned Indians returned home
- PHOTOS: Super Bowl LVIII Takes Over West Hollywood's Rainbow District
- Cricket
- The United States will closely monitor Turkey
- Sunak must swallow his pride and bring Boris back, says Kwarteng
- Akshay Kumar kept calling Shreyas Talpades' wife after actor's near-fatal heart attack: I just want to see him | Bollywood News
- Nepal's national costume and other highlights from New York Fashion Week
- Global stocks are higher after the S&P 500 surpasses 5,000
- Water bosses in England and Wales face bonus bans for illegal sewage discharges | Water industry