Before the Indonesian presidential election: a monument to Jokowi

New capital, new palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo likes to think big. He will not be able to run again in the next elections.

JAKARTA taz | The side wings of the new presidential palace symbolize the powerful wings of Garuda, Indonesia's mythical heraldic bird resembling an eagle. The extravagant metal-and-glass facade building is currently under construction in East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, 1,350 kilometers and an hour's time difference northeast of the former capital Jakarta. . Outgoing President Joko Widodo, whom everyone calls Jokowi, named the new capital Nusantara (archipelago). She will be his monument.

The area once characterized by plantations and jungle is now dominated by excavators, cranes and unfinished buildings. 100,000 workers build streets and buildings from scratch. Joko Widodo wants to inaugurate the hilltop palace and part of the central Nusantara area on Independence Day, August 17. The first 1,800 civil servants will then leave Jakarta; the goal is to have 60,000 people living in Nusantara by the end of the year.

The city, hailed by the president as a green and smart global city, is expected to be completed in 2045 for Indonesia's 100th anniversary. At 2,562 square kilometers, Nusantara could be four times larger than Jakarta; the metropolis currently has 10 million inhabitants and its surroundings 30 million. Two million people are expected to live in Nusantara, a 100% climate neutral city where only electric vehicles are used. 75 percent of the area should be forests, nature reserves and agricultural land. This is the plan that Joko Widodo put forward.

His successor will be elected in Indonesia next Wednesday, and there could be a second round in June. The Constitution prohibits the 62-year-old president from seeking a third term. Widodo's wish angered many and also caused his own party to fail.

Strong desire for power

The desire for power of the president, who took office in 2014 as an unconventional reformer from a modest background, first becoming a furniture maker, then mayor of the provincial city of Surakarta and later governor of Jakarta , has become more and more pronounced. during his second term. Joko Widodo has thus alienated many people from the democracy movement that once supported him. Yet almost ten years after taking office, his approval rating still stands at 70 percent.

The idea of ​​moving the capital from the heavily dominant island of Java dates back to Indonesia's founding president Sukarno. In addition to a more equitable distribution of economic power, political influence and population growth, Jakarta's decline also reflects this. The water needs of the metropolis lower the level of the water table, and with it the city built on alluvial land, by 1 to 24 centimeters per year depending on the location. At the same time, sea levels are rising due to climate change.

Now the presidential election on February 14 will decide the fate of the new capital when Joko Widodo leaves his leadership post in October. Three candidates are in the running in the third largest democracy in the world: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, favored by Jokowi, and Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java, in favor of the construction of Nusantara and the transfer of capital, ex -minister and president of Jakarta. former governor Anies Baswedan has big concerns.

Anies Baswedan pointed out during a televised debate that one of Prabowo's companies held licenses for several hundred thousand hectares of land near Nusantara. Kalimantan needed something other than a capital: many schools there need to be renovated, there are no railway lines or highways between the cities, farmers lack fertilizer… And we are building a palace for the president?, he criticized.

The president's favorite project

To make it more difficult to hijack his pet project and ensure security for investors, the president had Nusantara written into law by Parliament. Of the nine parties, eight voted for, only the Islamists voted against. You now support Anies Baswedan. Joko Widodo promised that the state would cover only a fifth of Nusantara's costs, the equivalent of $35 billion. The rest should come from private investors.

Some Indonesian conglomerates and state-owned companies are also present. Meanwhile, local indigenous communities, who often have no land title, fear evictions and environmentalists fear deforestation and nature destruction. But Nusantara lacks foreign investors. According to the economic newspaper Nikkei Asia Japanese companies reportedly looked around Kalimantan, but did not sign any contracts. And the Japanese company Softbank, with its largest technology fund in the world, quickly withdrew again.

Potential investors are apparently speculating on more advance payments from the state. Above all, they are waiting for the elections. Joko Widodo has had some investment successes so far. Its positive legacy lies in major infrastructure projects. His government has built numerous highways, bridges, airports, ports and railway lines, says Andreas Harsono, an Indonesian expert at Human Rights Watch. The new infrastructure would be largely profitable despite the increased debt, Harsono said. However, the Jakarta-Bandung express train line, built by China and costing $7.8 billion, is problematic. As costs rose, Beijing demanded guarantees from Jakarta. Today, the project is recording significant deficits at state expense.

Critics fear a similar situation in Nusantara. The gigantic project could hardly be canceled, but perhaps it could be transformed into a provincial capital. I don't think about Nusantara at all. This will cost Indonesia dearly, believes Franz Magnis-Suseno. The 87-year-old theologian and social philosopher has lived in Indonesia since 1961, is a longtime citizen and a well-known commentator. He personally knew all the presidents of the country.

Joko Widodo, Indonesian president since October 2014 Photo: Ezra Acayan/Reuters

Family Dynasty: The son in the game

Sukarno was very vain, while Suharto knew his weaknesses. Jokowi is a wise Javanese politician, says Franz Magnis-Suseno. He doesn't hit the table with his fist, but listens, overwhelms his opponents and as a result has everyone in his pocket without humiliating them. He explains the popularity that the president is now using to influence the elections by saying that, despite his feints, he has governed Indonesia peacefully and without crisis. He is calm and you feel comfortable under him.

With the help of his brother-in-law, who chaired the Constitutional Court, Joko Widodo suddenly made his eldest son Prabowo the vice-presidential candidate in October. The ex-general is accused of serious human rights violations under Soharto. Prabowo lost two elections to Joko Widodo.

But he brought him into his government as defense minister after Prabowo's supporters incited violent protests following his election defeat. Now, thanks to Jokowi's son, Prabowo could benefit from the popularity of the current president and perhaps win in the first round.

Many see this approach by Joko Widodo as the start of a family dynasty. The Constitutional Court, created during the reform phase (Reformasi) after the Suharto dictatorship, was damaged. It thus shares the fate of other institutions of the Reformasi era today weakened to defend democratic rights, such as the anti-corruption or electoral authorities.

We were shocked, says activist Natalia Soebagjo of election monitoring organization Protect elections. And now, under Jokowi, state resources are also being misused for election campaigning. We urge everyone to report violations without fail.

Democracy and human rights

Harsono of Human Rights Watch says: Ultimately, Jokowi was never concerned about democracy and human rights. During his second term, new laws reportedly once again restricted freedom of expression, workers' and women's rights, indigenous land rights, and environmental protection.

For Joko Widodo, all that mattered was stabilizing his power and now maintaining his influence. This is what the embrace of Prabowo, which he now associates with the new capital, serves him. No wonder Jokowi still wants to inaugurate the Nusantara Presidential Palace himself.