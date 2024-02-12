Indonesian students protest alleged election interference





Hundreds of Indonesian students and activists have staged protests against what they see as an abuse of power by incumbent President Joko Widodo to influence voters in the election in favor of front-runner Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi, as the outgoing president is known, has not explicitly backed any of the three candidates vying to replace him as leader of the world's third-largest democracy. But he has made high-profile appearances with Prabowo, and his eldest son is running on the same ticket for vice president. President Joko Widodo has not explicitly supported any of the three candidates vying to replace him. (AP Photo) Two opinion polls from last week predicted that Prabowo could get more than 50 percent of the vote on Wednesday, allowing him to win in a single round. Rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo were respectively seen at least 27 and 31 points behind him. Some voters took issue with Jokowi's perceived lack of neutrality, saying it undermines Indonesia's democracy by giving an unfair advantage to one candidate. The students gathered in Yogyakarta, on the island of Java, banging bamboo instruments and holding posters painted with the message “bring Jokowi and his cronies to justice”. “Jokowi was once called a new hope, we call him a new disaster,” one protester said Monday. Protest organizer Aksi Gejayan Memanggil said on Instagram: “Jokowi's ethical and moral failings show that he opposes a critical public voice.” Another protest was planned in the capital Jakarta by several rights groups. The presidential office denied any political interference by Jokowi. Jokowi has made high-profile appearances with his eldest son and favorite Prabowo Subianto. (AP Photo) The planned protests follow a documentary produced by an Indonesian investigative journalist, Dandhy Laksono, which claimed that state officials, including police and regional chiefs, as well as government social resources, had been used to favor Prabowo. The film Dirty Vote, released this weekend, had garnered nearly five million views on YouTube as of Monday evening. Reuters could not independently verify the allegations made in the documentary. Prabowo's campaign team rejected the accusations and called “much of the content of the film defamatory.” The story continues The government said social assistance was not used for the benefit of any candidate. The student protests also come as Indonesia enters a period of reflection until voting day on Wednesday. Authorities were seen removing billboards and election posters, and candidates are prohibited from campaigning during this period. Indonesian police will deploy around 25,000 riot police to provide security during the elections.

