Narendra ModiSustainably invincible leadership | Avenue mail

Advertisement

Advertisement

By Mr. Lalu

Rewarded with a wave of popularity, Prime Minister Modi's invincibility has become a daunting challenge for parties that have chosen to join the opposition camp. Modi's speech to both houses of Parliament was full of extreme confidence. A great level of personal conviction and a dashing temperament, the Modi phenomenon has undoubtedly quashed the usual definitions of leadership. The policies of his camp within the ruling group depend entirely on the man who started this momentum with a slight disorientation ten years ago. This was probably justifiable in 2014. A new face with a shaky background in India's mighty national capital had a huge challenge on his hands. For almost a decade now, Modi has managed to complete the entire scenario on his side, registering much more powerful successes than usual, while the entire leadership in his camp has struggled to keep up with him. . That was probably the mantra, the Modi magic that people often call; a unique style, a signature commitment to everything he has chosen to hold in his hands. He never left things half-baked. He ensured that the work at hand was accomplished to the fullest and strived to go the extra mile. He remained unique, his gestures, his words and his actions were charged with another flavor of commitment.

On his first day in Parliament, the newcomer, with an unmistakable wave of humility, lay flat on his chest as a sign of respect for the temple of democracy on his doorstep. Simple yet, the gesture of veneration redefined the image of the monumental building which was usually perceived as a center of verbal squabbles and pandemonium of the irritating type. He brought his usual attitude to the storyline, but the country experienced something unusual and unprecedented and that would definitely attract attention. Convincingly, his vocabulary and the simplicity and style of his speech caused a sudden churn. They conveyed values ​​and action plans and identified pitfalls. His accent was easily recognizable because his messages had the salt of the perils that the poor of the country had gone through. He made a personal connection with the last man in line. His efforts demonstrated their authority and clarity. Holding the values ​​of the ancient, it has remained modern in its applicability. Its effectiveness was unmatched when it began using artificial intelligence for its typical social projects. His communication style using all social media platforms was more prominent and effective. His reputation, invincibility and reliable execution of social programs brought him fame. Each time, he approached and used social media with childlike curiosity while updating himself with their modern methods of sophistication. But his decision to reach the population through radio was particularly appreciated. Man Ki Baat must be the largest personal conversation recorded by an elected leader with his countrymen across the globe.

This flow of conversations from the first month of his tenure had maintained the momentum of his genuine personal contact with people from all rural and urban backgrounds. India witnessed a new method of populist politics that was more focused on the person than the ideology they represented. Stretching beyond the horizon of his ideology, the cult of Modi has redefined the stature of politics in India and the party he represents has become a distant shadow. Distancing himself from the rise of this cult, a question frequently whispers his concern. Will the world's largest democracy remain subservient to this sectarian metamorphosis and, as its opponents charge, will it be easily crushed under its authoritarian feet at a time when there are fears that its democratic essence is failing? radically erase? Has this sect succeeded in polarizing India's secular fabric, as its adversaries often accuse, forcing it to completely disintegrate? This question often emanates from the ravines of political disappointment and social discord. No narrative can be completely undone and there is certainly a sense of discontent. What surprises and probably shakes the confidence of Modi's opponents is his relentless, pragmatic and committed enthusiasm. He deals with and certainly flattens the aspirations of the other side and his savagery is reflected in his brutal implementation of justice. Defending the investigative agencies and their actions against the corrupt, Modi bluntly calls this his fight against the wrongdoers and ensures that it is accepted in a hilarious manner.

Modi's image as a vigilante and his omnipresent spiritual charisma hold absolute power to drive the emotions of a large section of the population. Systematically responding to the demands of the country's cultural laments, his transformation into a spiritual giant has been extremely real and his posturing and involvement in redefining and reviving the lost glory of India's spiritual might have received genuine accolades. A comeback with a hat-trick, undoubtedly an ambitious drive with unprecedented conviction, could only be dreamed of when the efforts to realize such a victory were actually put in place. This audacity to obtain an absolute majority deserves a resounding resonance of exuberance. It is obviously a challenge, a challenge in the real sense of the word. But the Prime Minister's body language in both houses of Parliament has been firm, even as counter-arguments have been launched in a bid to dismantle his views. Placing himself above his party and the government, Modi's deliberately well-woven vocabulary had the power to shake the intuitions of his opposition. A jubilant Modi seemed to grab hold of all the tales of victory and deliver them to homes in his royal declaration. John Britas, a Rajya Sabha novice from Kerala, veteran communist and journalist, compares this boldness of Modi to a royal decree of an emperor. His third term will be the result of his carefully measured and flawlessly executed policy. He was uncompromising and reluctant to water down his policies and renege on his promises. Cleverly presenting himself as the chowkidar of the country, he managed to remain in the hearts of millions. Surprised but convinced to the core, the country heard him speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort about the notions of basic cleanliness and menstrual hygiene. Women across the country found in him a savior, a brother who dared to confront their trauma and victimization. Thousands of villages have become open defecation-free zones. Women across the country saw their aspirations float and dance with increased social respect and security. Millions of people have experienced the status of home toilets and their health benefits. By following a careful line of development, Modi ensured that his initiatives ultimately reached the last man.

(The author is an independent journalist and social worker based in Kerala. The views expressed are the personal opinion of the author.)