“Jokowi effect”: how the outgoing Indonesian leader shaped the elections to succeed him

SEMARANG, Indonesia — His name isn't on the ballot, but Indonesia's wildly popular President Joko Widodo, or “Jokowi,” looms large in Wednesday's election in the world's third-largest democracy, and nowhere more than in his native province of Central Java.

Campaign posters plastered along the river in the provincial capital Semarang proclaim “Jokowi chooses Gerindra” – a reference not to the president's political party but that of his former rival, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowi has not officially endorsed anyone in the race to succeed him, but his son's status as Prabowo's running mate is widely seen as a presidential seal of approval.

After serving a maximum of two terms, Jokowi will step down next October, but with an 80% approval rating, he holds enormous influence over Indonesia's 205 million voters.

Prabowo, who lost to Jokowi in the last two presidential elections, holds a sizable lead this time, with analysts attributing perceived support to the incumbent president – a phenomenon some call the “Jokowi effect.”

The effect is particularly pronounced in Central Java, where former governor Ganjar Pranowo – once seen as Jokowi's natural successor – has all but lost his country's advantage.

The turning point came when Prabowo added Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, to his list, said Kennedy Muslim, an analyst with pollster Indikator Politik.

“This one big move has paid off in the polls over the past three months by boosting support for Prabowo,” Muslim said, describing a “drastic migration of Jokowi loyalists.”

It is unclear whether Prabowo's double-digit lead over Ganjar and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan will allow him to secure the 50 percent vote needed to avoid a runoff, although recent polls place him in a position of strength.

A year ago, the election frontrunner was the photogenic Ganjar, another member of Jokowi's Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), who hoped to follow his journey from hard-working provincial leader to leader of Asia's largest economy from the South-East.

But in recent months, that situation has changed dramatically as Jokowi appeared to move closer to Prabowo amid reports of a disagreement between the president and PDI-P chairwoman Megawati Sukarnoputri.

“THE BLOOD THICKER THAN THE PARTY”

Since Prabowo controversially nominated Jokowi's son as his vice-presidential candidate in October, Ganjar's ratings in the Javanese heartland have plunged 30 points, from 68% to 38%, while the popularity of Prabowo has now eclipsed his.

“The sudden collapse of Ganjar's poll results even in Central and East Java is also due to this 'Jokowi effect,'” Muslim said. “Demonstrating just how powerful and consequential Jokowi’s influence is…the ultimate kingmaker.”

“Blood is thicker than political parties,” said Sudaryono, party leader of Prabowo in Central Java.

Agus, a 50-year-old who runs a stall at a market in Semarang, said: “When people see Gibran, they see Jokowi. If Gibran was not there, Prabowo would definitely fall.”

Prabowo undoubtedly ran an astute campaign, trading his old nationalist tirades for cute dances and adopting the nickname “gemoy,” meaning cute and cuddly.

At a carnival-style campaign in the town of Tegal, also in Central Java, with live music, door prizes and bouncy castles, hundreds of fans dressed in sky blue shirts emblazoned with the AI ​​avatar from Prabowo braved the oppressive heat to attend.

“I like its free food program for schoolchildren,” said Isnaeni, 28, a mother of two. “Prabowo loves people.”

Still, Jokowi's implicit support was crucial, said analyst Kevin O'Rourke.

“Jokowi has been a gigantic factor. It's mostly about him. And he has a formula that makes him popular: low inflation, spending on social services and infrastructure development, and a disposition that people like “, did he declare.

“CONVERTING LOVE”

Observers have pointed to a worrying democratic backsliding in Indonesia, but Prabowo's alleged dark past and criticism of dynastic politics appear to matter little at the grassroots, where millions identify with the personality. Jokowi's humble attitude and caring for ordinary Indonesians.

When the Constitutional Court, then headed by the president's brother-in-law, changed the eligibility rules allowing Gibran to run for vice president, the online outcry did not spark massive protests in the streets.

Over the past month, Jokowi has visited Central Java at least three times to distribute fertilizer, rice and cash aid, raising questions about his declared neutrality.

“It’s pork,” said Nur Hidayat Sardini, a lecturer at Dipenogoro University in Semarang. “The welfare support has been massive.”

The impact on the Ganjar countryside, lamented Bambang Wuryanto of the PDI-P, was like a “big bomb.”

The government denied that any applicant could benefit from the social assistance program. The president's office did not respond to questions about complaints about neutrality.

Sudaryono, from Prabowo's party, said the task was to “convert love into votes”, adding that many Indonesians were attracted by the defense minister's pledge of “continuity” of Jokowi's policies.

But analysts believe that such continuity is far from guaranteed.

“The vast majority of power resides in the office of the president,” O’Rourke said. “And on October 20, that will change and Widodo will no longer be in power.” REUTERS