Donald Trump Latest News: NATO Comments Spark Backlash As Ex-President Calls On Taylor Swift To Support Him: Live

Donald Trump was reprimanded by President Joe Biden after proclaiming at a campaign rally in South Carolina that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted to any country that failed to meet its financial commitments to the NATO.

President Biden was angered by these remarks, commenting: Serving as commander in chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the people who hold that position.

Trump's admission that he intends to give Vladimir Putin the green light for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault on a free Ukraine, and to extend his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic states is terrible and dangerous.

Unfortunately, they are also expected from a man who promises to rule as a dictator like those he praises from day one if he returns to the Oval Office.

Mr Trump was also reprimanded by his main opponent Nikki Haley, who warned him not to side with a thug, while his rhetoric sparked a divided reaction from his fellow Republicans.

The candidate also spent Super Bowl weekend unsuccessfully courting the support of pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Here's the Florida senator descending into total Tim Scott/Ted Cruz personal humiliation to defend Trump's latest appalling comments, after once calling him a threat to American democracy.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 2:30 p.m.

1707746431Republicans insist Biden's failing memory poses security risk

Democrats, however, are considering such arguments in the wake of Robert Hurs' report on cheap trash and are already producing laughably superior slogans.

Eric Garcia and Katie Hawkinson have the latest.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 2:00 p.m.

1707744631Biden wants to use failed border deal with Trump as campaign weapon

The president believes he can use the failure of the Senate's proposed border deal last week as a way to illustrate the extent of Trump's completely counterproductive and malign influence over Republicans in Congress, arguing that 'They now only work for their orange overlord, and not for the Americans who elected them.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 1:30 p.m.

1707742831New York fraud trial: judge hits back at Trump lawyers in scathing letter

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's fraud trial is expected to soon issue a final judgment in a sprawling civil case that could seriously damage the former president's family business and his real estate empire.

That is, if he can determine whether one of Trump's co-defendants lied in his courtroom.

Judge Arthur Engoron is pressuring Trump's lawyers, the state attorney general's office and the Manhattan district attorney for anything they can tell him about former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg , who reportedly negotiated a plea deal with New York City prosecutors for his testimony in the civil fraud case. trial.

If Weisselberg now admits that he lied under oath in my courtroom during this trial, the judge wants to know, he wrote to lawyers last week. I don't want to ignore anything in a case of this magnitude, he said, according to court documents.

Lawyers for Trump's adult sons and co-defendants called the request unprecedented, inappropriate and troubling.

Alex Woodward has this on Judge Engoron's response.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 1:00 p.m.

1707741031Trump says he saw a migrant stealing a refrigerator the other day

Trump's remarks about NATO were naturally not the only strange things he had to say this weekend.

On Friday, he spoke to a crowd of supporters at the National Rifle Association's Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, where he made several surprising comments, including how he saw a migrant stealing a refrigerator and claimed that the name of the state would be changed if he did not do so. re-elected president.

Michelle Del Rey offers this dispatch from the front lines of madness.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 12:30 p.m.

1707739231Biden Sends Taylor Swift-Super Bowl Conspiracy Theories With Dark Brandon Meme

Here's Anthony Cuthbertson on his surprise campaign decision to join TikTok, despite the White House banning government agencies from using the app.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 12:00

1707737431Truth Social: Trump calls on Taylor Swift, gets creepy and gloats over Biden's memory

Aside from all the excitement, the candidate also spent Super Bowl weekend unsuccessfully courting the support of pop superstar Taylor Swift, saying she would have no chance of supporting Joe Biden this year because she couldn't be disloyal to the man who made her this way. a lot of money, adding that he loves his boyfriend Travis Kelce even though he may be a liberal and probably can't stand me.

He also indulged in some frankly rather alarming final battle rhetoric (he certainly didn't incite an insurrection, you say?) and welcomed last week's Robert Hurs Biden report, in which the Republican prosecutor has launched into some pretty scandalous political attacks against presidents. mental well-being.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 11:30

1707735631Trump sparks more anger for attack on Haley's husband

Still on a terribly disrespectful military theme, the Republican wanted to question the absence of Nikki Haley's husband during the electoral campaign.

Where is her husband?, he mocked Conway. Oh, he's missing. He left ! What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband. Where is he? He left.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper was just one of tens of thousands of commenters on

By the way, has anyone seen Melania recently?

Haley herself fought back with admirable restraint, as one would expect, but, perhaps more damaging, her own former Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, and Georgia's Republican governor, Brian Kemp, all both called into question his respect for the American military.

The phrase “suckers and losers” comes to mind, as do bone spurs.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 11:00

1707733831Stupid to say: Republicans divided over Trump's threat to violate NATO defense pledge

Trump was also chastised by his primary opponent Nikki Haley for his remarks on NATO, who warned him not to side with a thug.

His rhetoric, in turn, sparked a mixed reaction from his fellow Republicans, who might normally have been expected to fall obediently into line.

John Bowden, Eric Garcia and Katie Hawkinson say more below.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 10:30

1707732031Trump draws ire from Biden after saying US should not protect delinquent NATO allies from Russia

Donald Trump was reprimanded by President Joe Biden after proclaiming Saturday night at a campaign rally in Conway, South Carolina, that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants to any country that does not comply its financial commitments to NATO.

President Biden was angered by these remarks, commenting: Serving as commander in chief is the ultimate responsibility and one that should weigh heavily on the people who hold that position.

Trump's admission that he intends to give Vladimir Putin the green light for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault on a free Ukraine, and to extend his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic states is terrible and dangerous.

Unfortunately, they are also expected from a man who promises to rule as a dictator like those he praises from day one if he returns to the Oval Office.

Vishwam Sankaran has this report.

Joe SommerladFebruary 12, 2024 10:00

