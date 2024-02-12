Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto alliance likely and trying to anger Imran Khan supporters





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) are expected to form a coalition to claim the new government in the South Asian country, despite the independents, supported by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. , winning the greatest number of seats. The PML(N) and the PPP, who met on Sunday, agreed on the principle of “saving the country from political instability”.

“In principle, there is consensus on political cooperation between the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People's Party. In the meeting, the general situation of the country and political cooperation in the future were discussed in “The leaders agreed to cooperate politically to bring the country to political stability,” Nawaz Sharif's party said in a statement.

Nawaz Sharif's PML(N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's PPP, which came second and third in Pakistan's 8 elections with 75 and 54 seats respectively, have decided to work together to bring political stability to the country. The parties announced this decision in a press release, fueling discussions about a possible coalition between them after the election. A final image of the alliance is expected to be revealed on Monday.

Of the 101 independents who won seats in the National Assembly, 93 were supported by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after the party was banned from participating in the elections. Imran Khan also claimed victory in the elections and his party claimed that President Arif Alvi would invite them to form the government. It should be noted that independent members cannot form a government on their own under Pakistan's complex electoral system.

The Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) party also emerged as an important player with a surprising 17 seats. Nawaz Sharif's party held discussions with the MQM, and their decision is also crucial in deciding the fate of the next government in Pakistan.

A candidate for prime minister must present a simple majority of 169 seats in the National Assembly when the House convenes in the coming days. This will be determined by coalition negotiations and whether candidates backed by Imran Khan can join a smaller party in Parliament to form a single bloc and gain reserve seats.

The PTI has also reportedly decided to ally or merge with another political party to stake claim to form the government. PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan revealed this plan and said he was exploring options in this regard, Dawn reported. However, he asserted that the party would definitely not approach the PML-N or the PPP for a possible alliance.

Meanwhile, Pakistani courts have been flooded with petitions as candidates challenged the provisional results raising allegations of fraud after the results were declared Sunday evening after more than 60 hours of counting. Among those who moved the court were prominent figures such as former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisera, former Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimoor Jhagra, former KP President Mahmood Jan as well as former Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. others.

According to a latest statistical analyst, the number of rejected ballots was greater than the margin of victory in at least 24 National Assembly constituencies. A Dawn newspaper report said 22 constituencies recorded more rejected votes than the margin of victory fell in Punjab, with one each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces. This comes as independent candidates have already gone to court for “rigging”.

A PTI-backed candidate from Lower Dir, Ubaidur Rehman, was declared the winner after a vote recount on Monday. He was declared the winner with 23,229 votes, while his opponent, Jamaat-i-Islami candidate Izazul Mulk, got 19,990 votes. Earlier, authorities declared Izazul Mulk the winner in PK-17 constituency.

The PML(N) for its part managed to secure the support of the first independent candidate supported by Imran Khan's party. Wasim Qadir, the PTI-backed candidate who defeated PML(N) stalwart Sheikh Rohail Asghar from Lahore's National Assembly constituency 121, joined the PML-N after a meeting with daughter Maryam Nawaz of party leader Nawaz Sharif, at his residence on Sunday. Five other independents also joined in major support of Nawaz Sharif.

President Arif Alvi is to convene a new session of the new National Assembly by February 29, as required by Pakistan's constitution. The President must convene the House after the official announcement of the election results or the issuance of its notification within 21 days.

