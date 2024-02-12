PM Narendra Modi on launching UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius

“Today is a special day for three friendly countries in the Indian Ocean region.”

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) implements new responsibilities of uniting partners with India.

“Today is a special day for three friendly countries in the Indian Ocean region. Today we are connecting our historical relations in a modern digital way. This is proof of our commitment to the development of our people “, Prime Minister Modi said in a virtual ceremony. which launched UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today.

Addressing the event through video conferencing, Prime Minister Modi said that through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mauritius Prime Minister Praveen Jugnauth were also present at the event which launched Indian UPI services in the two island countries.

“Through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened. India's unified payments interface i.e. UPI now takes on a new responsibility of uniting the partners with India,” he added.

Mauritius Prime Minister Jugnauth, who was also present during the launch via video conference, said that with the connectivity of digital payments, ties between India and Mauritius have entered a new dimension.

“It is a great pleasure for me to join you all on this landmark occasion. The Rupay card co-branded with our national payment switch, MoCAS, will be designated as the national card in Mauritius. India and Mauritius share strong cultural, commercial and human ties – connections between people that go back centuries. Today, we are giving yet another dimension to this relationship.

“One of the highlights of the G20 meeting under Indian presidency was the commitment to improving access to digital services and digital public infrastructure and leveraging digital transformation opportunities to drive sustainable and inclusive growth . Mauritius has already started its approach,” declared the Mauritian Prime Minister. .

At launch, the first UPI transaction was made by an Indian national in Mauritius. Incidentally, an Indian national in Sri Lanka also made the first UPI transaction.

Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe said: “…For you, Prime Minister Modi, this is a second important occasion as I must congratulate you on the opening of the Ram Mandir just a few weeks ago. This shows our ties both economic and cultural.” congratulating Prime Minister Modi.

“For thousands of years payments took place between our two countries and unfortunately at that time there were no central banks. Our museums hold a number of coins, coins from the south of India more than 1000 years old, which have been found in different parts of villages or the dry zone. An indication that South Indian trading companies were very active, even in the villages. So what we are doing today is just improving it technologically. You have Lanka QR and the NIPL together,” Wickremesinghe said.

“And certainly, as more and more Indian tourists visit Sri Lanka, this will be used in every village in our country. Moreover, the transactions that take place between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka and Mumbai are such that it is certainly valuable….” he added.

Notably, the Indian government has ensured that the benefits of UPI are not limited to India but other countries also benefit.

So far, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, France, UAE and Singapore have partnered with India on emerging fintech and payments solutions.

Given India's strong cultural and people-to-people ties with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch will benefit a wide range of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and improve digital connectivity between the countries, the statement said. press release from the MEA.

The launch will enable the availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals traveling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius, as well as Mauritian nationals traveling to India.

The expansion of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on the RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate the use of RuPay cards for settlements in India and Mauritius, it adds.

Notably, during Wickremesinghe's visit to New Delhi in July 2023, India and Sri Lanka signed an agreement to accept the UPI in the island country.

