PM Modi to inaugurate first BAPS Mandir Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi during his UAE visit





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 13-14 to inaugurate the first BAPS Mandir Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. He will also meet senior leaders of one of India's closest strategic partners in West Asia. The temple, the first traditional Hindu temple in the UAE, sits on 27 acres of land generously donated by the rulers of the UAE. Pranav Desai, Director of the BAPS Hindu Mandir, acknowledged the support of the leaders of the UAE and India, highlighting the collaborative effort that brought this magnificent temple to fruition. What you see behind me is a beautiful BAPS Hindu temple. It is the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. It is built on 27 acres of land, donated by the rulers of the United Arab Emirates. So we are grateful for the kindness of the leaders of the UAE and India," he said. The importance of this cultural event lies not only in its architectural grandeur, but also in the message it conveys: a testimony to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region. Prime Minister Modi's involvement since 2015 reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations. On Sunday, Abu Dhabi also witnessed a symbolic 'Yajna' for harmony at the BAPS Hindu Temple before its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi. The meaning of this mandir is to breathe fresh air of harmony where cultures, religions, communities and countries can co-exist," said Brahmaviharidas Swami, director of BAPS Hindu Mandir. YEARS. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, donated 13.5 acres of land in 2015 to build the mandir. The foundation of the first traditional BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi was laid on April 20, 2019. Later, in May 2023, diplomats from over 30 countries visited the site of the under-construction temple. Apart from inaugurating the BAPS Mandir, Prime Minister Modi will also address the Indian diaspora at the 'Ahlan Modi' event on February 13. Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said people are eager to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his vision of 'Viksit Bharat' at the 'Ahlan Modi' event to be held tomorrow . Wherever the Indian diaspora is, they are always very keen to listen directly to Prime Minister Modi. And you can just see their excitement here because when we opened registration for Ahlan Modi. We had to close registration as soon as the mark reached 65,000 because we could not accommodate any more," Sudhir said. This is quite an elaborate visit, if you look at it, as this visit will take the Prime Minister to both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. He will have bilateral meetings with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, as well as the Vice President, Ruler of Dubai, the Prime Minister and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid in Dubai," he added. (With ANI entries)

