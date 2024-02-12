What did President Xi Jinping do last week?





Chinese President Xi Jinping (Si in-ping) congratulated Nayib Bukele on his re-election as President of El Salvador on February 5. That day, he sent his condolences to the new Namibian President, Nangolo Mbumba, who folded the ceremonial pisa, on the death of former Namibian President Hoge Geingob. On February 7, Xi Jinping celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year with non-party figures, and on behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee), he extended warm New Year greetings to all democratic parties. , the Federation of Industry and Commerce, personalities without partisan affiliation and the united front. On this day, he also visited the responsible comrades of the respective parties and expressed warm greetings to them and wished them a Happy New Year, good health and happiness in the New Year. On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi also sent a letter of congratulations on the completion of the construction of the Qinling (chin-ling) station in Antarctica and its commissioning. Xi called for better understanding, protection and utilization of the polar regions to make new and greater contributions to benefit humanity and build a community with a shared future for mankind. Chinese President Xi Jinping has congratulated Nangol Mbumba on his inauguration as president of Namibia. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Namibia relations and is willing to work with Mbumba to advance new progress in the China-Namibia comprehensive strategic partnership and uphold the international justice and the common interests of developing countries. During the meeting, President Xi also expressed condolences to Chilean President Gabriel Boric over the death of former Chilean President Sebastián Piera. On February 8, at a reception in Beijing on behalf of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, Chinese President Xi Jinping toasted all Chinese for the Chinese Lunar New Year. President Xi delivered a speech at a gathering at the Hall of the People, where he greeted members of all ethnic groups, compatriots from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as members living overseas . President Xi had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the afternoon of February 8. The two heads of state exchanged New Year greetings. Xi Jinping pointed out that the Chinese New Year is approaching and the New Year atmosphere is very strong. Chinese people are full of hope and hope for the coming year of the dragon. President Putin said the dragon symbolizes wisdom and strength in Chinese culture. He expressed his best wishes to the friendly people of India! Happy New Year to the Chinese people and Happy New Year! On this day, President Xi sent a telegram to Ilham Aliyev congratulating him on his re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He also exchanged congratulations with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan responded to Chinese New Year messages sent by teachers and students at Lincoln American High School on Sunday (February 11), wishing them all the best in the New Year of the Dragon. In a congratulatory message sent to teachers and students, Xi and Peng invited them to make further visits to China, including participating in exchange and study programs in which they invited 50,000 young Americans to China to contribute to fraternity between the two nations, particularly between young people. people. Focused towards

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://czech.cri.cn/2024/02/12/ARTIqLiswxYevnF4X2UYzi9l240212.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos