Erdoan set to visit UAE, Egypt to strengthen relations, international summit

Taking a break from campaigning for municipal elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt. His first stop will be Dubai where he will participate in the World Government Summit, an international event attended by personalities, from the director of the WHO to the President of Rwanda, including senior representatives of the Gulf countries. Trkiye, alongside India and Qatar, are the guests of honor at the summit which will take place from February 12 to 14.

On February 14, the president is expected to visit Egypt, his first visit in more than a decade and at a time of normalization of relations between Ankara and Cairo.

In Dubai, the president will address the summit as keynote speaker. On the sidelines of the event, he is expected to hold bilateral talks with his summit counterparts and a meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Trkiye and the UAE have stepped up diplomatic efforts to rebuild ties and trade and sought to intensify cooperation in various industries, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This rapprochement was marked by the intensification of bilateral visits, crowned by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's trip to Abu Dhabi last July as part of his Gulf tour, including stopovers in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The tour took place after Erdoan's re-election in late May and builds on Ankara's diplomatic efforts since 2021 to normalize strained relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Abu Dhabi visit saw the signing of 13 agreements covering investments worth $50.7 billion (TL 1.53 trillion), encompassing in-depth collaboration in energy, transportation , infrastructure, logistics, e-commerce, finance, healthcare, food, tourism, real estate and construction. , defense industry, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Trkiye's exports to the UAE increased by almost $2.7 billion in 2023, according to data compiled by the Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) Anadolu Agency (AA). Shipments reached nearly $5.92 billion, up from $3.65 billion in 2022.

This momentum comes mainly from the comprehensive economic cooperation agreement that entered into force last September, which provides an additional boost and should allow bilateral trade to eventually reach $25 billion.

In Egypt, the president is expected to meet with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Its meetings will focus on improving Turkish-Egyptian relations and reviving high-level cooperation mechanisms.

Erdoan's meetings will inevitably include discussions on the current situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories. He is expected to exchange views with his counterparts on the issue. Erdoan is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause, namely the creation of an independent Palestinian state, which Trkiye sees as the best solution to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Trkiye is leading efforts for an immediate humanitarian pause and has intensified his criticism of Israel following Israel's indiscriminate killings in the Palestinian territories. Ankara contributes to diplomatic efforts to stop Israel and seeks to hold it accountable for war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Erdoan criticizes the West's support for the Israeli administration in its oppression of the Palestinians and seeks to rally the Muslim and Arab world to take a stand against the crimes of the Netanyahu government.

Erdoan's visit will be the first since Ankara and Cairo improved relations by appointing ambassadors last year, after maintaining diplomacy at the charge d'affaires level since the 2013 military coup, who toppled the late Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi.

After Morsi's overthrow, diplomatic relations deteriorated, but economic relations remained largely unscathed. In 2022, Trkiye was the largest importer of Egyptian products, worth a total of $4 billion. In 2023, Cairo allowed Turkish citizens to obtain a visa upon arrival, paving the way for advanced tourism.

Normalization accelerated after Erdoan and el-Sissi shook hands in Doha during the 2022 World Cup and accelerated further after the deadly February 2023 earthquakes in Trkiye, the re-election of 'Erdoan in May and the appointment of ambassadors in the respective capitals in July.

Since then, the two leaders have met on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in September and held telephone conversations, including on the latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which erupted on October 7.

Cairo and Ankara have supported opposing factions in the unresolved conflict in Libya, as well as on maritime borders in the gas-rich eastern Mediterranean. However, Trkiye rejected allegations of rivalry with Egypt in the region and reiterated his willingness to cooperate further.