Protests take place across Pakistan amid allegations of election fraud | Pakistan





Police fired tear gas to disperse Imran Khan supporters as protests erupted across Pakistan amid allegations of widespread election fraud targeting the former prime minister's political party and other nationalist groups during the general elections.

The results of the election, which took place on Thursday, gave the surprise first place to the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which won the most seats despite a strict crackdown by the powerful government. military of the country.

But without a clear majority winner, the country remained in a state of unrest as several parties claimed they would form a government, and protests paralyzed large parts of the country.

An unprecedented wave of popularity allowed PTI-affiliated candidates to win more than 90 parliamentary seats, but this is not enough to form a majority government. Khan's party claims the actual number of seats it won is more than 150 and has alleged systematic fraud in counting and recording votes. He is contesting dozens of results in court.

The PTI weathered a months-long crackdown that hobbled campaigning and forced candidates to run as independents with combined results that still challenged the party's rivals.

Khan, a former cricket star, was banned from running in the election and was sentenced to several long prison terms in the days leading up to the vote.

On Sunday, the party held protests outside electoral commission offices in constituencies across the country where allegations of fraud allegedly took place. In Lahore, hundreds of riot police gathered to disperse PTI protests and, in some cases, charged groups that were demonstrating peacefully and arrested them.

In the city of Rawalpindi, south of Islamabad, clashes were reported and police fired tear gas to disperse dozens of PTI supporters.

Police patrol amid protests in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Photograph: Sohail Shahzad/EPA

Several people were arrested in the southern city of Karachi after refusing to clear the area, local media reported.

The police had earlier warned that they would severely crack down on gatherings deemed illegal. No injuries were immediately reported.

The PTI and other small parties have alleged widespread interference in the elections, as has been documented in the past. They claimed that the seats they had often won by large margins had gone to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, led by Nawaz Sharif, considered the army's preferred candidate, and to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which also maintains close relations with the military establishment.

Salman Akram Raja was among the PTI leaders who lost to a candidate allegedly close to the army and took their case to court. He suspended the announcement of the results until further hearings. Raja said he won about 150,000 votes, compared to his opponent's 50,000, but that the rigging was brazen and naked.

They decided to rewrite the results, said Raja, who claimed that voting bags were filled with votes to correct the result. He said the government's shutdown of all mobile services and the Internet, under the pretext of security concerns, had enabled the fraud, adding: The Internet shutdown was planned to attack the entire election and rig it. Across the country.

Still, Raja said the PTI was in a race against time in its disputes as there was a two-week deadline for the final candidates to be announced. Khan's party has declared its intention to form a government, but it will need to win more seats and likely form a coalition with smaller parties to achieve the necessary majority.

He also faces the obstacle of a coalition led by the PML-N and other parties, which Sharif has publicly said will form the next government. It was confirmed on Sunday that they were in talks with the PPP as well as others to prevent the PTI from taking power.

Raja said: The fraud was committed at such a massive level on election day that it would be very difficult to overturn it in 14 days. It may be a very long fight and I think most of these cases will end up in court.

The US, UK and EU were among those to express concerns about irregularities and interference in the electoral process. The results were significantly delayed and took an unprecedented three days to be fully announced. So far, the electoral commission has suspended 10 National Assembly results following disputes.

As allegations of electoral fraud surfaced, protests also erupted in Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions. In the restive Balochistan province, tens of thousands of people gathered outside the election commission offices to protest vote rigging and the shutdown of large parts of the region.

Jan Buledi, former spokesperson for the Balochistan government and general secretary of the national party, said he received a direct death threat from a colonel after publicly accusing the army of stuffing ballot boxes with fake votes in the constituency where he was running.

Buledi claimed that thousands of votes were cast for the PPP in polling stations closed due to security threats.

He said: How can we accept thousands of fake votes from polling stations where no votes were cast? We will not accept a fake provincial parliament resulting from stolen votes given to the PML-N and the PPP.

The ISPR, the military's media wing, did not respond to requests for comment.

