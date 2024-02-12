Trump says it would be disloyal for Taylor Swift to support Biden





Continuing a week of right-wing meltdown over Taylor Swift's policy preferences, former President Donald J. Trump said Sunday that it would be disloyal for Ms. Swift to support President Biden's re-election, given that Mr. Trump signed a law that made it easier for artists to collect royalties when their songs are streamed.

I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and every other musical artist, Mr. Trump wrote on his social media platform, referencing a 2018 bill that was passed by Congress with almost unanimous support from members of both parties. Joe Biden has done nothing for Taylor and never will. There is no way she supports crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and is disloyal to the man who won her so many money.

Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he might be liberal and probably can't stand me! » added Mr. Trump.

Ms. Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl on Sunday, have been the subject of right-wing conspiracy theories for months, ever since Ms. Swift urged her fans to s register to vote. and tens of thousands of people have been obliged, and since Mr. Kelce appeared in a Pfizer ad campaign urging people to get vaccinated against Covid and flu.

Theories proliferated last month as commentators speculated not only that Ms Swift would support Mr Biden (which is entirely plausible given she did so in 2020, but by no means certain), but that dark liberal forces were building his reputation and that of Mr. Kelce. romance in order to support Democrats and vaccines.

Ms. Swift was a household name long before Mr. Biden became president and before Mr. Trump ran for president in 2016.

