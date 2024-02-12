Erdoan to begin historic tour of Middle East





ANKARA President Recep Tayyip Erdoan will travel to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt for historic visits, both for regional and bilateral reasons, amid continued Israeli massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza. Erdoan will participate in the 2024 World Government Summit in Dubai on February 13, of which Trkiye will be one of the guests of honor. As part of the summit, Erdoan will deliver a speech on the theme of sustainability and new global transformations, during which he is expected. convey meaningful messages about the deterioration of the world order, as evidenced by the current crisis in the Middle East. The Turkish president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the UAE and leaders of other countries participating in the summit. More than 25 heads of state and government, as well as numerous ministers, statesmen and experts in their fields, will participate in the summit, where Trkiye, Qatar and India will be the guests of honor. One of the main issues the leaders will discuss will be how to end Israeli attacks on civilians with a ceasefire that will be followed by efforts to resume peace negotiations between the two sides. Erdoan recently promised that Trkiyes' struggle for the Palestinians would continue until a sovereign Palestinian state is created based on the 1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital. Strengthening ties with the United Arab Emirates Erdoan's visit to Dubai will also pave the way for further strengthening ties between Trkiye and the UAE. The two countries have signed more than 40 agreements in various fields over the past three years and established a high-level strategic council in 2023. Ankara considers the UAE a very important player in developing international cooperation to resolve the region's problems as well as improving ties between Trkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council. The annual trade volume between the two countries has reached $20 billion, following a record 112 percent increase in trade in recent years. Historical tour in Egypt The final stop of his three-day tour will be Egypt, a regional heavyweight playing a crucial role in the ongoing crisis over the Israeli-Palestinian issue. President Erdoan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will discuss both the recent improvement in bilateral relations and regional issues. What makes this meeting historic is the fact that it comes after ten years of rupture in Turkish-Egyptian relations. Erdoan's visit to Cairo is seen as the culmination of the normalization process between the two countries that began in early 2021. Trkiye and Egypt appointed ambassadors in 2023 as a symbol of the new era. The foreign ministers of the two countries exchanged visits to increase the level of dialogue and complete the normalization process. Trkiye's last presidential visit to Egypt was made by former President Abdullah Gl in early 2013. The talks between Erdoan and El-Sissi will further deepen bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of economy, trade, investment and defense industry. The goal is to increase trade volume to $15 billion. In a recent interview, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed Egypt of its intention to supply armed drones from Trkiye. The issue will be discussed during the talks in Cairo. Besides bilateral issues, Erdoan and Sissi will review other regional developments, including the ongoing tragedy in Gaza. The close coordination between the two countries since the start of the Israeli aggression has enabled a more efficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza from Trkiye, Ankara believes. The situations in Libya, Somalia, Sudan and the energy resources of the Eastern Mediterranean will also be on the agenda.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-to-embark-on-a-historic-mideast-tour-190634 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

