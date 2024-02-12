Pakistani generals in spotlight after Khan's PTI party wins





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Four days after a shocking election result shook Pakistan's establishment, all eyes are on the powerful generals who have long been seen as the ultimate arbiters of politics in that country.

Their influence, constant in this country since independence in 1947, suddenly appears in doubt according to supporters of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Candidates backed by the former leader won more seats in last week's general election than any other political bloc, posing a remarkable challenge to the establishment that seemed determined to suppress them.

Khan's party is unlikely to be able to form a government as its candidates did not secure an absolute majority and other parties are unlikely to ally with it. They also all ran as independents and will be at a disadvantage in the complex seat allocation process that is expected to favor the party of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharifs.

Pakistan stunned as former PM Khans' party outperforms in elections

But the widespread perception among many Pakistanis that Khan's party, the Justice Movement (known as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI), is the real winner of last Thursday's election, which could have profound implications on the delicate balance between the Pakistani military and the military. civil leaders of the country.

For many of Khan's supporters, their vote was as much about sending an anti-establishment message as it was about supporting the imprisoned former prime minister. It is now clear that there is great anger against the establishment's open and constant interference in civil affairs, an interference that has only grown over the years because there has been no of firm political consensus against this interference, wrote the Pakistani newspaper Dawn in a post-election editorial.

After Khan clashed with the military two years ago, Pakistani officials virtually dismantled his party. Many of its leaders have been arrested, including Khan, who has been convicted so far in three separate cases, and party offices were raided the week of the election.

The key question now is how the establishment will respond to its unprecedented failure to sideline the party politically: by further repressing Khan and his allies, or by trying to reconcile with the former prime minister they supported in the past?

The Pakistani military, however, is no stranger to challenges from civilian leaders and the public. He has weathered serious political storms in the past and emerged more emboldened and with a seemingly even tighter grip on politics.

Some political leaders will always be ready to stand with the establishment and enjoy power, said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a Pakistani political analyst. This electoral result constitutes a serious setback for the establishment, but it will ultimately prevail, as in the past.

However, the Pakistani establishment may also be underestimating the growing cynicism and anger in crisis-ridden middle-class neighborhoods, which tend to be bastions of support for Khan, a nationalist politician advocating a European-style welfare state based on Islamic values.

Even though Khan has failed to deliver on many of his core promises, as even some of his supporters acknowledge, the former prime minister's appeal could intensify if the next government excludes Khan's allies and fails to to stimulate economic growth.

A weak coalition government is not good news for Pakistan's economy, which is still in intensive care, said Maleeha Lodhi, former Pakistani ambassador to the United States.

For many of Khan's supporters, last week's elections are as much a reason for resignation as for hope.

We are witnessing a revolution, said Shakir, 29, who did not want to give his last name because he works for a ministry. But he warned that if Khan's party fails to come to power following this vote, fury could ultimately give way to despair and apathy. So no one will come and vote in the next elections.

Rarely have anti-establishment attitudes been so widespread and expressed so publicly as in the days following the vote. Objections to the voting process were raised across the political spectrum, and one candidate from a smaller, traditionally military-aligned party even objected to his own election victory, saying he was seen unfairly allocated a seat in the Provincial Assembly which should have gone to his PTI. supported opponent.

Standing next to a shopping mall in Islamabad, Kashaf Mumtaz, a 26-year-old marketing freelancer, and Shehzadi Najaf, a 23-year-old medical student, said it was clear to them that Khan's party would not be allowed to return to power anytime soon. .

But they still came to vote for his candidates. We wanted to make it difficult for the establishment, Najaf said.

Both complained that the country's military-dominated political system has neglected younger generations of Pakistani voters, continuing to promote politicians such as Sharif, 74, who ran on a platform pro-business that has remained largely the same over the past three decades.

Mumtaz and Najaf pointed to long delays in vote counting as another symptom of the country's political flaws. As PTI-backed candidates appeared to take a large lead Thursday evening in unofficial polls released by media outlets, the counting suddenly appeared to slow, sparking allegations of electoral fraud and questions from international observers that remain largely unanswered. It took three days for the final provisional count to be announced.

If the army had backed down and not intervened when it became clear that the PTI-sponsored independents were doing well, I think it would have been a big boost for the army in the eyes of the Pakistani population , said Michael Kugelman, South Asia analyst at the Wilson Center.

But many Pakistanis feel the military has suffered a major blow, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/02/12/pakistan-generals-elections-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos