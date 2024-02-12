Donald Trump Jr.'s joke with Michelle Obama sparks fury





Donald Trump Jr. received backlash from critics after a social media post about Michelle Obama.

On Instagram, the former president's son posted a photo of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Levon Kirkland with the words “found this rare Michelle Obama rookie card.” The post also included the caption “Just a little Super Bowl nostalgia. LOL.”

A user responding to the post on Instagram said it was an example of “racism”, while on social media app X, formerly Twitter, independent journalist Aaron Rupar said it showed “Insane levels of racist misogyny on Don Jr.’s Instagram page.” “

In the comments under Trump Jr's February 11 post, one person added that the figure was “so low”, while another user said it was “nasty and disgusting behavior”.

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for Trump Jr. by email and Michelle Obama through the Obama Foundation by email for comment outside of business hours.

Michelle Obama on August 28, 2023 in New York. Donald Trump Jr. received backlash following an Instagram post referring to him as a former NFL linebacker. Michelle Obama on August 28, 2023 in New York. Donald Trump Jr. received backlash following an Instagram post referring to him as a former NFL linebacker. Jackson Lee/GC Images

“Deer [sic] fact checkers, I was told this was a joke,” Trump Jr. also said in the caption. “So please treat it accordingly, even though I personally don't not 100% sure.”

In response to the post, a number of social media users referenced an unfounded conspiracy theory that the former first lady is actually a transgender man or woman. It's unclear when the theory began circulating online, but it appears in articles published during the Obama presidency from 2009 to 2017.

The late comedian Joan Rivers referenced the conspiracy during an impromptu street interview that circulated on social media in 2014.

Rivers was asked if the United States would ever have a gay or transgender president, to which Rivers responded, “We already have that with Obama. You know Michelle is trans.”

The reporter then asked Rivers to explain her comment and she responded, “A transgender woman. We all know that.”

The theory about Michelle Obama, according to a February 2022 tweet from conspiracy theorist debunker Mike Rothschild, is part of the “mythology around QAnon.”

QAnon is an online movement originating from 4chan that promotes fabricated allegations about politicians, celebrities, and other well-known figures. Much of QAnon's message is that Donald Trump is waging a secret, ongoing fight against high-profile, devil-worshipping pedophiles. The conspiracies led accounts supporting Q to take anti-trans stances.

Rothschild added in his 2022 article: “The whole 'Michelle Obama is actually a guy' trope is huge in Q circles. It's just sick.” »

Updated 02/12/24, 7:44 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional background information.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-jr-michelle-obama-1868980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos