Immigration continues to dominate the agenda

Here we look at the issues that will dominate debates in the Dáil this week.

Immigration

The issue of immigration is proving extremely controversial and a major problem for both the government and the opposition.

The government has attempted to strike a balance, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledging to crack down on illegal immigration.

Mr Varadkar said they target people who try to “abuse the generosity” of the Irish system.

However, the worrying trend of arson attacks in buildings for asylum seekers is an issue ministers are committed to tackling.

The latest happened at a vacant house in Co Kildare which was set on fire.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee said those involved would be brought to justice, while claiming anti-refugee protesters “know exactly” who is behind the series of arsons.

Sinn Féin has already adopted a pro-immigration stance. The party had previously called for all refugees to be given the same support given to Ukrainians after the Russian invasion, before it was recently removed.

However, Mary Lou McDonald and senior party officials recently reversed course, saying they understand people's concerns about immigration.

An Irish Times survey shows support for Sinn Féin has fallen six points to 28 percent since last September.

Support for the party has fallen in the last five opinion polls, and from a peak of 36 percent in 2022.

Recent polls also show growing public concern over immigration issues, with one poll showing the majority of people want stricter immigration rules in Ireland.

Sinn Féin appears to be losing out on its immigration policy, particularly with younger voters who are leaning towards parties such as Labor and the Social Democrats.

This issue is likely to be at the forefront of discussions in the Dáil this week.

More than 100 community activists from across the country gathered in Dublin on Sunday to protest against the far right.

Communities Against Racism Ireland was launched to combat the hateful divisions growing in many cities across the country.

Sinn Féin movement on TV license

On Tuesday, Sinn Féin is expected to table a motion to scrap the TV license and replace it with funding from the Treasury to support public service media.

After the RTÉ pay scandal, such a move would have widespread public support.

Some other opposition parties could also support Sinn Féin, but with votes from the government and independents the plan is unlikely to pass.

Abroad

In the United Kingdom, the Conservative Party and the Labor Party continue to clash in the run-up to a general election expected to be called this year.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also facing plenty of internal pressure from his own party after launching the party's “Popular Conservatives” faction which includes his predecessor Liz Truss and former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Meanwhile, former British chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng called on Mr Sunak to bring former Prime Minister Boris Johnson back into the fold before the general election.

Democrats in the United States are rushing to the defense of US President Joe Biden after a special counsel's explosive claims that the 81-year-old president could not remember major milestones in his life.

The president struck an angry tone hours after the release of special counsel Robert Hur's report, rejecting its findings on his memory and insisting he had not forgotten the year his son Beau died , as Mr. Hur asserted.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump continues to spark controversy.

At a rally in Conway, North Carolina, this weekend, Mr Trump revealed that during his first term as US president, he warned NATO allies that he would “encourage” Russia “to do whatever it wants” towards “delinquent” countries. “.