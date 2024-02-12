State-run TRT gave 78 times more airtime to Erdoan and AKP politicians than to the main opposition leader





Between January 1 and February 10, Turkey's public radio and television channel (TRT) devoted 78 times more airtime to President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and politicians from his ruling Party of Justice. Justice and Development (AKP), as well as to the main opposition leader, zgr zel. Monday. According to Lhan Ta and Tuncay Keser, members of the Supreme Radio and Television Council (RTK), of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), the TRT Haber TV channel covered Erdoan and other AKP members and mayoral candidates for 1,945 minutes while covering the CHP leader. zel for 25 minutes total in 40 days. While AKP President Tayyip Erdoan received 1945 minutes of coverage on TRT in 40 days, CHP President Özgür Zell's live broadcast duration was only 25 minutes!

The shameful picture of TRT, which broadcasts with public tax, looks like this pic.twitter.com/vnlgsL6jnL – lhan Tac (@ilhantasci) February 12, 2024 The data comes as Turkish political parties campaign for local elections scheduled for March 31. Ta and Keser further revealed that on February 6, the first anniversary of two powerful earthquakes that hit southern Turkey in 2023, Erdoan and his ally Devlet Baheli, head of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), appeared for seven hours on TRT Haber, 20 minutes, while politicians from the CHP, the second largest party in parliament, and its leader ZEL, were not seen at all during the 24 hours of broadcast. Keser said that with the start of the election campaign in early January, TRT had entered a period of government propaganda. As a public broadcaster funded by the taxes of 85 million people, TRT has become a tool of government propaganda. The TRT administration is committing a crime again, as it has done before. The YSK [Supreme Election Board] and RTK remained silent. No action taken [to prevent this]» said Keser. He stressed that these data would go down in the history of the press as a shameful episode for the TRT administration. Tac also said the data cannot be explained by journalism or broadcasting, calling it political animus. With the restoration of justice, those responsible for these broadcasts will have to answer for their actions in court, he added. The TRT was subordinated to the office of the president by a decree issued in 2018.

During election campaigns in recent years, the TRT has been harshly criticized for discriminating against opposition parties while giving extensive coverage to the campaigns of Erdoan and his AKP government. Most election rallies for Erdoan and the AKP are broadcast live by the channel. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

