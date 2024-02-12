Politics
Vietnam heads into the future with a faulty compass
In October 2023, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party adopted a strategy to safeguard the homeland in the new situation. Reiterating an assessment that has underpinned all major Vietnamese strategies since the late 1980s and confirmed by the 13th Party Congress in 2021, the the strategy states that peace, cooperation and development remain the main global trends.
The United States said in its October 2022 report National Security Strategy that the post-Cold War period is definitely over. In January 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping REMARK that the world is experiencing profound changes unprecedented in a century. This evaluation has become a slogan in high-level Chinese speeches ever since. But Vietnamese strategy sees no fundamental difference between the world today and that of thirty years ago.
With this in mind, the year 2023 marked the culmination of Vietnam's efforts to weave its safety net on the international stage. In September, US-Vietnam relations deteriorated pupil from a simple global partnership to a global strategic partnership. In November, Vietnam and Japan also strengthened their bonds to a global strategic partnership. These improvements have catapulted Vietnam to the rank of comprehensive strategic partner for all major powers in the Asia-Pacific region (China, Russia, India, South Korea, United States and Japan), with Australia hoping in 2024 for a feat without equal.
To balance these improvements in the spirit of its bamboo diplomacy, Vietnam agreed in December to join China's Community of Common Destiny, which Beijing translated into foreign languages as a community of destiny. This ended Hanoi's years of resistance to Chinese pressure to side with Beijing, during which China intensified its encroachment on Vietnamese waters in the South China Sea. In June 2023, when asked about a month-long operation by Chinese survey and law enforcement vessels in Vietnam's exclusive economic zone, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin. replied that there is no entry into the exclusive economic zones of other countries.
Beijing's assertiveness in the South China Sea remained intact after Beijing and Hanoi pledged to build a community with a shared future. In the weeks before and after Xi's visit to Hanoi in December, China Coast Guard 5901, China's largest Coast Guard vessel at 12,000 tons, conducted operations intrusive patrols Vietnamese oil and gas deposits off the southern coast of Vietnam.
The Sino-Vietnamese community with a shared future amounts to Hanoi's acceptance of Beijing's new normal in the South China Sea and gives Beijing powerful leverage to further pressure Hanoi on various issues. Still, the U.S.-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership reinforces Washington's respect for Hanoi's sovereign choices and promises to make Vietnam a high-tech and semiconductor hub in the global supply chain. Dozens of top executives from the US high-tech sector visited Vietnam several times in 2023, with Amkor Technology inaugurate a chip factory worth $1.6 billion near Hanoi in October.
Although guiding Vietnam into dancing with the giants is imperative to maintaining a peaceful environment for economic development, the highest goal of Vietnam's domestic politics is to preserve Communist Party rule. The main way Hanoi achieves this goal is to fight corruption. In 2023, the Party continued its anti-corruption campaigneven going so far as to dismiss the president of the state and imprison several senior officials.
As the anti-corruption campaign enters its 13th year, corruption shows no signs of decline. Instead of build public trust in the regime, as the campaign wants, this primarily benefits the regime's law enforcement while paralyzing the government bureaucracy, with officials tending to play it safe and refuse to make decisions when they don't personally benefit from it.
The repression of young civil society is another major axis of Hanoi's efforts to maintain Communist Party rule. Citizens were arrested and received heavy sentences to enjoy the rights to freedom and democracy and spread anti-government propaganda. When these accusations proved too far removed from the facts, as was the case with activists and experts working on environmental and energy issues, the authorities preferred accused them of tax evasion.
The arrests of these activists and experts in recent years follow Vietnam's commitments, under the EU-Vietnam free trade agreement, to allow civil society organizations to monitor implementation of the agreement, and within the framework of the Partnership for a Just Energy Transition, involve all of civil society in the green transition.
These arrests effectively removed some of the last accountability mechanisms. Authorities detained Luu Binh Nhuong, vice chairman of the National Assembly Ombudsman Committee, in November 2023 for allegedly aiding and abetting extortion. A former lawmaker, Nhuong is widely known for speaking out against law enforcement.
Vietnamese leaders see the war between Russia and Ukraine, the rivalry between the United States and China, and tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea as warnings of great storms to come. They prepare for bad weather by acting like a bamboo in the international environment and like a hammer in domestic politics. But they are poorly prepared for the future. Vietnamese bamboo risks being eaten by the Chinese panda, while the Party's hammer risks shattering Vietnam's dynamism and resilience.
Alexander L Vuving is a professor at the Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, Honolulu.
All views expressed in this article are entirely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DKI APCSS, the US Department of Defense, or the US Government.
This article is part of a series of EAF special features on 2023 in review and the year to come.
|
Sources
2/ https://eastasiaforum.org/2024/02/12/vietnam-headed-to-the-future-with-a-defective-compass/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Google's Gemini app finally does justice to voice assistants, but there are caveats.technology news
- Fairtrade International updates coffee standard to meet or exceed EUDRD Daily coffee news from Roast Magazine
- Vietnam heads into the future with a faulty compass
- Republicans say Trump's call for Russia to attack NATO allies was actually fine | Donald Trump
- PM Modi to visit Qatar on February 14
- Gunfire breaks out at party in Hollywood Hills area; 2 hits
- UAE's ATRC launches global technology research and development platform at WGS 2024: US$200 million allocated to accelerate innovation in developing countries | National operations
- The 10 most unusual TSA seizures in 2023
- State-run TRT gave 78 times more airtime to Erdoan and AKP politicians than to the main opposition leader
- Immigration continues to dominate the agenda
- 'Arctic blast' to end freeze in February as heavy snow expected to cover 'nation'
- Yemen's Houthis target US-linked ship with missiles | Israel's War on Gaza News