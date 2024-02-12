Latest updates on Imran Khan and the rise of PTI





When I cover the politics of foreign countries, it's hard not to translate what's happening there to the United States and try to see it from that perspective. This is made easier in Pakistan since we have roughly similar population sizes and much of Pakistani politics is played out as a spectacle on Twitter and Facebook. The fact that much of it is in English also helps (as does the translate button).

Yet what Pakistani voters have managed to accomplish in recent days stretches my imagination. I just can't imagine us doing it.

Consider this: The main opposition party, the populist PTI, led by legendary cricket star Imran Khan, has been officially barred from voting by the courts. Its candidates were forced to run as independents. Candidates were prohibited from using the PTI party symbol, a cricket bat, on the ballot paper, a crucial marker in a country where around 40 percent of the population cannot read. Khan himself was imprisoned on trumped-up charges and found ineligible. Candidates who presented themselves were kidnapped, tortured and forced to withdraw. Just like the new ones that then replaced them. Almost the entire party leadership was imprisoned or exiled. The rallies were attacked and bombed; rank-and-file workers imprisoned and missing. Campaigning was virtually impossible because candidates had to go into hiding.

On Election Day Thursday, polling locations were randomly changed and internet and cell service was cut. Western media described the race as over, a fait accompli for the military's favored candidate, Nawaz Sharif. And even.

And even. So many Pakistani voters turned out to vote that it took the military by surprise. Pakistan's powerful ISI intelligence agency was ready to steal a close election or push Sharif to his inevitable victory, but it was overwhelmed by the tsunami it didn't see coming. In a crucial mistake, they allowed each polling station to publish the official vote tally, which the parties and TV stations could then tabulate themselves.

According to these broadcasts, watched by millions of people, PTI (or independent) candidates had won 137 seats according to official counts, well on their way to a majority (there are 342 seats in the National Assembly; 266 are filled in the direct suffrage). There were 24 other seats where 90 percent of votes were counted and the PTI was leading. It was clearly a landslide.

Then the military intervened, closing the electoral commission's website and interrupting the count. Military and police forces burst into the polling stations. Fantasy numbers began to be announced, sometimes simply reversing the totals so that the winner became the loser. The military was clearly unprepared for such a resounding victory, and the evidence of fraud forced British and American politicians, including the State Department, to denounce it.

All of this puts the State Department in a difficult position. It is well known that the US is not a fan of Imran Khan. The United States prefers to work directly with the Pakistani military to obstruct China. Khan has long said he wants better relations with the United States, but we refuse to believe him. Our preferred approach was to oust him, recruit more docile clients, and shrug our shoulders as the military dismantled democracy in the run-up to elections. (The United States has denied playing a role in his ouster, but we did, as The Intercept reported.)

This approach has now failed. The military-backed client proved incapable of running his own country, thereby losing all trust of the Pakistani people. The Pakistani establishment may still be able to form a coalition government through fraud and abuse, but that does not mean it will prevail. The people of Pakistan have shown that they can no longer be held back. When their will finally translates into real power, it is only a matter of time. The United States can delay it, but it cannot stop it.

At this point, the State Department's choice is either to respect the will of the Pakistani public and find a way to work with Khan, or to abandon all talk of democracy and usher in a total military dictatorship, without even the pretension of a civilian. hybrid. It's unclear exactly what path they will take, but pressure from Congress and a fairly strong statement from the State Department suggest the generals may be losing favor in Washington.

On Thursday afternoon at the State Department, I told spokesman Vedant Patel that the military's clear strategy after the election was to kidnap, torture and bribe independent candidates to change party. If PTI candidates won the election, I asked, but were forced to switch parties, would the United States recognize such a government? My mistake was asking a hypothetical question, even one that was easily predictable, because spokespeople are good at ignoring such questions. Patel called it a made-up scenario and would not engage in any way.

One of the winning candidates, Waseem Qadir, has already turned around. Elected to the National Assembly as an independent affiliated with the PTI, he claims to have been kidnapped and now supports the Nawaz Sharifs party. Skeptics believe that he was actually bribed, not tortured, and that there were protests outside his home, but either way, neither scenario is far from democratic. The scenario is no longer invented, it is real and the State Department has decisions to make.

I wrote about all this in more detail on Friday and spoke about it with my colleague Murtaza Hussain and Pakistani journalist Waqas Ahmed on Breaking Points.

Either way, can you imagine American voters overcoming these kinds of hurdles to get to the polls? I want to leave you with the opening anecdote from my story from Friday, one of the most inspiring (and infuriating) stories I've ever encountered in politics:

In Pakistan, a passerby filmed police raiding Usman Dar's home in Sialkot. At the time, Dar was an opposition candidate representing former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, a party that the military and its civilian allies were working to suppress through kidnappings, raids, blackmail and threats. Khan, a populist prime minister, was forced out of office in 2022 under military pressure and with encouragement from the United States.

Through a window, video shows Pakistani police assaulting Dar's elderly mother, Rehana Dar, in her bedroom. Dar's brother, Umar Dar, was also arrested, although police did not acknowledge his arrest until much later during a court hearing. When Usman Dar was released from prison, he announced that he was withdrawing from the race and leaving the party, as many other PTI candidates have done under similar pressure.

But then a new wrinkle appeared, symbolizing the refusal of Khan's supporters to bow to the army-backed government. As news broke that Dar was withdrawing from the race and another son was still missing, his mother went on television to say she would run in his place. Khawaja Asif, Rehana Dar said in a video posted on social media addressed to her son's military-backed political rival: You got what you wanted by making my son resign at gunpoint, but my son left politics, not me. Now you will face me in politics.

She was a political novice, an angry mother who represented the country's frustration with the ruling elite. Send me to jail or handcuff me. I will definitely run in the general elections, she declared while filing her nomination paper. These documents were initially rejected as they were for so many PTI candidates, and only she and the PTI candidates had to reapply.

Nevertheless, she persisted. Thursday evening, election night, while her son Umar was still in detention, she shocked the country. With 99 percent of constituencies counted, she had defeated longtime politician Khawaja Asif with 131,615 votes to 82,615. The defeat of Asif, an ally of Nawaz Sharif, the army-backed candidate whom Vox had calling the victory almost a fait accompli, was a major blow to the army.

Then came another wrinkle that many in Pakistan expected, but was no less shocking. When the full results were announced, Dar's total had been reduced by 31,434 votes, while Asif had gained votes and he was declared the winner.

Across the country, similar reversals are occurring from Pakistan's Election Commission. As voting concluded Thursday evening, the initial results shocked the establishment and even some disheartened Khan supporters who feared that Pakistani authorities had managed to do everything they could to manipulate the results. These results suggest a landslide victory for ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party, even though Khan himself is in prison and unable to run.

But in several key elections, results suddenly tilted in favor of the military-backed party, after hours of unexplained delays. In Constituency NA-128, where the PTI-backed candidate is senior advocate Salman Akram Raja, Raja was leading by 100,000 votes in 1,310 of the 1,320 polling stations. As of Friday, he was behind by 13,522 votes. But the totals made public by the polling stations do not correspond to the results announced by the electoral commission. He took the case to the High Court, which granted him a stay and stopped the electoral commission from announcing the winner pending further investigation. Following his example, several PTI candidates announced that they would take their cases to court. Rehana Dar is one of them.

Read the full story here.

