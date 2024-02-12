BJP optimistic about Modi 3.0 government, rhetoric shows that with reforms, Hindutva will remain on the agenda | News from the political pulse





The 17th Lok Sabha ended last Saturday with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) confident of its ability to achieve a hat-trick in the upcoming general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that his party will win the Lok Sabha elections with a strengthened majority.

PM Modi also told the House, Our third term will witness very important decisions and lay a solid foundation for the next 1,000 years. His statement foreshadows the bold agenda that the Modi 3.0 government is likely to adopt during its tenure.

The 17th Lok Sabha was no less eventful since it saw the successful completion of certain major ideological projects of the BJP. It started with the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, which the BJP planned and executed meticulously, the criminalization of triple talaq and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in 2019 itself, the first year of the Modi 2.0 government. . Although the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out in early 2020 slowed down some of its proposed projects, the BJP government accelerated its legislative reforms in its last year. It passed the constitutional amendment legislation to grant 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and assemblies, besides passing three bills aimed at revamping the country's criminal justice system, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill which replaced the colonial bill. era Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act, respectively. The party mixed these legislative measures with political messages. The BJP suffered electoral or political setbacks in Maharashtra and Bihar. In these two states, he regained the upper hand after ensuring a political realignment. West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, but they were overshadowed by his resounding triumphs in the Hindi heartland states. , including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pardesh and Rajasthan. The BJP suffered setbacks over the CAA, which triggered widespread protests across the country, culminating in riots in the national capital and over the farm laws, which it had to repeal, but the party also managed to respond by increasing his discourse on ideological issues. Its numerical supremacy means that the BJP does not have to dilute its hardline stance on this issue. The BJP regime also did not face any major legal hurdles. The unanimous judgment of the Supreme Constitutional Court in the Ayodhya case led to the construction of the Temple of Arieswhich is likely to generate long-term political capital for the party. Importantly, the BJP has managed to get all its legislative measures passed even in the Rajya Sabha, despite not having a majority in the Upper House. Today, the party has started rolling out its Uniform Civil Code (UCC) agenda, one of its first core ideological issues with Article 370, dating back to the Jana Sangh days. After the Uttarakhand Assembly recently approved the UCC Bill, it is expected to be introduced by other BJP-ruled states. The BJP top brass claimed that the Modi 3.0 government would focus on major reforms to “lay the foundation for India's glory for a millennium”. At the same time, the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha ended with the ruling party sounding the Hindutva bugle to set the tone for the elections. The Speakers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha praised Prime Minister Modi for playing a leadership role. unprecedented role in unifying the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of the Ram Temple, which was discussed by both the Houses. The Prime Minister said passing a resolution on the matter would give constitutional strength to future generations to feel proud of the country's values. Several BJP leaders admit that the party would not slow down its Hindutva campaign even if it returned to power with 370 seats, the target set by Prime Minister Modi. The speech from its core base would significantly determine the roadmap of the party, which has already started raising the slogan Ayodhya taiyar hai, ab ki baar Kashi Mathura (Ayodhya is over, it is Kashi and Mathura's turn now ). While the RSS is yet to take a stand on the Kashi and Mathura disputes, many members of the Sangh Parivar say that like Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva also define the country's identity.

