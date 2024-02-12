Discourses about war go far beyond Chinese murmurings

Chinese leaders are following recent Western warnings of general war with growing fear. Any broader conflict between Russia and the West could call into question a decade of their own military planning.

China has moved closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin through diplomacy, trade deals and arms-length munitions supplies, but Beijing's cautious leaders must wonder if their old friend in the Kremlin is raising the stakes. bidding too high and too fast.

The regime's main concern so far has been justifying itself to a public concerned about the slowing economy and failure to bounce back after years of zero-Covid policies.

She found an easy target in NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who prompted state media to respond in a high-profile way to the proliferation of war talk for the first time. His offense was say January 31 that the West must recognize Russia as an enemy and China as a potential ally of that enemy.

China is, Stoltenberg said, a country that intimidates its neighbors and represents the most serious long-term challenge to the Western alliance.

The nationalist tabloid World Time explained to his readers that this is all part of a plot.

Without war, this military organization would lose its raison d'être, states an unsigned article published on February 4. NATO must have a clear objective. If not, he must create one.

Stoltenberg had always associated China with the war in Ukraine and warned that if Russia won, tomorrow it might be Taiwan. Worse, he highly praised former President Donald Trump for turning NATO against China.

THE World Time has never been the equal of any partisan TV network in the West when it comes to strong language, but this time its message was unusually serious.

This is clearly a preparation of public opinion to transform the Russian-Ukrainian conflict into a world war, according to the press release.

This is not a reassuring example of how the world is viewed from Beijing, not least because the article took time to trace the historical roots of the conspiracy back to a 1998 speech by the late Madeleine Albright, then US Secretary of State, who argued that NATO should abandon collective defense to protect its interests beyond its borders.

This suggests that Chinese leaders believe NATO plans to expand into Asia under the guise of allied solidarity in the event of a clash between China and the United States. THE World Time The column said this increased the risk of all-out war and warned, in an alluding Putin-like tone, that those affected would not be limited to Asia.

It is often necessary to face reality World Time It is therefore appropriate to compare Western comments with those of President Xi Jinping, who also spoke of waging war.

“We must persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests,” Xi told command officers of the Eastern Theater last year.

The leader spoke about preparing for war in four speeches at the annual meetings of China's parliament and its top political advisory body. He also unveiled the latest 7% increase in defense spending, a rate that has remained roughly constant since he came to power in 2012.

Rhetorically, Xi echoed Putin's epochal language, saying the world has entered a period of winds and rains, with turmoil and changes that make China's security situation more unstable and uncertain.

We sometimes forget that Xi sees Taiwan the same way Putin sees Ukraine, a place separated from the motherland that demands reunification at almost any cost. His defense policy focused on creating an army capable of doing so.

Often overlooked in the headlines of purges and scandals, Xi patiently oversaw the modernization of the armed forces from his first days in power.

Removing a few generals, he restructured the vast and disjointed People's Liberation Army from seven military regions into five theater commands in 2016, led by a new general command. The PLA now has a strategic support force adapted to cyberwarfare and a more specialized logistical support force to improve the functioning of the machine.

The navy grew to become the the largest in the world with next-generation ships and two aircraft carriers, more submarines and anti-ship missiles designed to execute a concept called anti-access/area denial to exclude an enemy from contested air and maritime space.

Everything is not simple. There are clearly problems within the PLA's Rocket Force, which Xi created to manage China's nuclear deterrent and long-range missiles, since its senior officers disappeared and he recently purged its minister of the defense.

Nevertheless, he has forged a weapon that has a precise and limited war mission. It is about taking control of the seas around China, expelling the Americans from Asia and reuniting Taiwan with the People's Republic. He does not need to invade the island to achieve the latter objective: a collapse of American will would suffice.

The Chinese leader envisions a victory based on traditional concepts of patience, deception and decisive force. He is not against war as such. His problem is fighting the wrong war, at the wrong time, in the wrong place, and on someone else's timetable.

Veteran foreign correspondent Michael Sheridan is working on a biography of Xi Jinping, The Red Emperor, to be published by Headline Books, part of the Hachette Group, in 2024. He is the author of China Gate: A New History of the People's Republic and Hong Kong (2021).

Edge of Europe is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.