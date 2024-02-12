UN rights chief warns of huge consequences of Israeli Rafah offensive | World News

The UN human rights chief says a possible full-fledged Israeli military incursion into the Gaza Strip is terrifying because around 1.5 million Palestinians have nowhere to flee and a number extremely high number of civilians are at risk of being killed or injured. A Palestinian clears rubble from a building damaged following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Monday (Bloomberg)

Volker Trk said in a statement on Monday that given the carnage committed so far in Gaza, it is entirely imaginable what awaits us in Rafah.

Beyond the pain and suffering caused by the bombs and bullets, this incursion into Rafah could also mean an end to the meager humanitarian aid that has been entering and being distributed, with huge implications for the whole of Gaza, he said. he declared, including for the hundreds of thousands of people seriously threatened. of famine and starvation in the north.

Trk urged the world not to allow this to happen, reiterating UN calls for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages taken during Hamas attacks in southern Israel on October 7 and a renewed collective determination to achieve a political solution.

Trk said he had repeatedly warned against actions violating the laws of war, and he again warned that the prospect of an Israeli military operation in Rafah, as things stood, risked to commit further atrocities.

ERDOGAN TO MEETING WITH UAE, EGYPT LEADERS ON GAZA

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that widening Israeli attacks on Gaza will be at the top of his agenda when he meets with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates and Egypt over the next two days.

In a televised speech after his weekly Cabinet meeting in Ankara, Erdogan blasted the West's hypocritical policies as the reason for Israel's recklessness.

He highlighted Israeli operations in Rafah on Monday. Calling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a so-called Hitler, he said Israel was crossing a new red line every day in its policy of brutality and massacre.

Western countries are turning a blind eye to Netanyahu's massacres, he added.

Erdogan is due to meet UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday before traveling to Egypt on Wednesday to meet President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

What more can we do for our Gazan brothers during the meetings we will hold in the Emirates and Egypt? God willing, we will look into it, he said.

ISRAEL DENIES ENTRY TO UN OFFICIAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

JERUSALEM Israel said it was denying entry to a United Nations official because of a social media post she made about Hamas' motives during its cross-border raid last year.

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, published on X this weekend that Hamas did not kill Israelis on October 7 because they were Jewish, but in reaction to Israeli oppression . She was responding to French President Emmanuel Macron, who called the attack the largest anti-Semitic massacre of our century.

Albanese's message sparked an outcry in Israel.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel said Monday that Albanians would now be barred from entering Israel.

Albanese responded, in a post on she adds.

Israel has long accused UN bodies of bias against it and has refused to cooperate with investigations into its actions in the Palestinian territories.

Last month, Israel claimed that a dozen UN workers in Gaza had participated in the October 7 assault, prompting a wave of funding suspensions for the global agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. one of the main providers of aid in the war-torn territory.

UNRWA HEAD LISTS MAIN OBSTACLES TO AID DISTRIBUTION

BRUSSELS The United Nations agency, the main provider of humanitarian aid to Gaza, says it is facing growing difficulties along its supply lines.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, told reporters in Brussels on Monday that humanitarian trucks and convoys in Gaza were being looted because local police were reluctant to provide protection following recent Israeli strikes.

Several members of the Hamas-led police force have been killed in recent days in strikes on Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, where most aid is delivered to the territory.

Lazzarini said a shipment of food that could feed 1 million people for a month was stuck in the Israeli port city of Ashdod. Contractors have been instructed not to handle or move this food as it is intended for UNRWA, he said.

He said Israel had lifted the agency's VAT exemption and a local bank had frozen one of its accounts.

Last month, Israel said 12 UNRWA employees took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war. The agency immediately fired the workers and launched an investigation. Several donor countries have suspended their funding, and UNRWA says that if it is not restored, it will have to start reducing its aid operations within weeks.

UK CONCERNED BY PROSPECT OF RAFAH OFFENSIVE

The British government said on Monday it was deeply concerned by the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the UK wanted Israel to stop and think seriously before taking further action.

We are very concerned about what is happening in Rafah, because, let's be clear, the people there, many of whom have moved four, five, six times before they got there. We think it's really impossible to see how to fight a war between these people, they have nowhere to go, Cameron told reporters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said: “We are obviously deeply concerned by the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah. More than half of Gaza's population is sheltering there and the crossing is essential to ensure aid can reach those who desperately need it.