Former President Trump to appear in court in Fort Pierce, Fla., for hearing on classified documents

FORT PIERCE, Fla. —

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump will appear in Fort Pierce federal court Monday for a hearing regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

St. Lucie County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Kenny Nail said one of Trump's defense attorneys told Nail that Trump would appear at the U.S. District Courthouse in Fort Pierce on Monday.

Monday's hearing will focus on a law that protects classified information from disclosure in court. Federal prosecutors want to keep this classified evidence secret to protect sensitive government information.

Former senior prosecutor for the Justice Department's Criminal Division and South Florida criminal defense attorney Richard Serafini took part in Monday's hearing.

“This is important because it will ultimately determine how critical evidence is presented to the jury,” Serafini said.

Serafini lays out what he thinks Trump's defense team will push for.

“I suspect the defense will argue that the documents need to be seen in their entirety for there to be a fair trial,” Serafini said. The point of this argument is that it puts the Department of Justice between a rock and a hard place,

He says Trump's defense team calling for the documents to be declassified could lead the government to consider dismissing some of Trump's charges to protect classified information.

Serafini also says that if judges ruled Monday to keep the information classified, Trump's lawyers could potentially use it that way.

Biden and Trump: How the Two Classified Documents Investigations Achieved Different Ends

“I could certainly see the defendants, if convicted, arguing that the redactions or summaries or whatever is ultimately decided removed some critical information from the jury and therefore there was a legal error that resulted in a trial that was not fair to the jury's defense, Serafini said.

Serafini says Monday's hearing will likely last a day.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and says they are politically motivated.

Currently, the trial is set for May 20, but that could change.

