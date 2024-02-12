Connect with us

Politics

The trap of illusions | eKathimerini.com

The trap of illusions | eKathimerini.com

 


The trap of illusions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (l) during a visit to Istanbul in 2022. Many analysts attribute the recent thaw in Ankara's position to the immediate response of Athens with assistance following February's deadly earthquakes in Turkey, although Erdogan has taken numerous steps indicating he is seeking rapprochement with the West anyway. [INTIME NEWS]

In diplomacy, illusions are both a curse and a trap. I was reading the headlines in newspapers and websites regarding recent statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. [Fidan] The revival of Turkish provocations was a title that came up often. But it's wrong. Turkey has never taken its demands off the table. Never. On the contrary, she maintains a very transparent attitude that does not allow misunderstandings.

Does this mean the two countries should not talk to each other? Of course not. Both Greece and Turkey need this period of calm that we are experiencing, for different reasons. Turkey wants to close several fronts and obtain the coveted green light from the United States for the acquisition of F-16 fighter planes and ensure it receives German submarines. Greece has finally decided to seriously tackle a fundamental restructuring of the Hellenic armed forces and its defense industry, while expecting a significant strengthening of its weapons systems in the next 3-4 years.

But beyond all this, it is very positive that there are currently communication channels and a safety net that prevent us from getting close to a war, as happened in August 2020 when a ship Turkish warship collided with a Greek frigate in the Aegean Sea, or in February 2020 with the exploitation of migrants gathered in Evros to attempt an invasion of Greece.

However, Turkey's positions will not change. Even the most ardent supporters of the Greco-Turkish approach realize that Ankara's positions have hardened in recent years. Ankara has clearly shown this with the GNA Turkey-Libya maritime agreement and the conduct of exploratory operations in disputed areas.

But Ankara did something more that completely changed the situation. With letters to the United Nations, formal and irreversible, he went further than any of his previous positions. He claimed that all islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, from Limnos to Kastellorizo, were illegally militarized and therefore Greek sovereignty over them was contested. Due to contested sovereignty, continues Ankara, these islands cannot be taken into account for the delimitation of maritime zones.

Since we started by talking about illusions, it is good to understand that Turkey is not relaunching any demands; he keeps them there, lying on the table. However, I believe that anyone who dreams that with these positions Greece and Turkey have a chance to sign an agreement to submit their differences to The Hague is deluding themselves.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1231292/the-trap-of-illusions/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: