The trap of illusions | eKathimerini.com

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (r) speaks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (l) during a visit to Istanbul in 2022. Many analysts attribute the recent thaw in Ankara's position to the immediate response of Athens with assistance following February's deadly earthquakes in Turkey, although Erdogan has taken numerous steps indicating he is seeking rapprochement with the West anyway. [INTIME NEWS]

In diplomacy, illusions are both a curse and a trap. I was reading the headlines in newspapers and websites regarding recent statements by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. [Fidan] The revival of Turkish provocations was a title that came up often. But it's wrong. Turkey has never taken its demands off the table. Never. On the contrary, she maintains a very transparent attitude that does not allow misunderstandings.

Does this mean the two countries should not talk to each other? Of course not. Both Greece and Turkey need this period of calm that we are experiencing, for different reasons. Turkey wants to close several fronts and obtain the coveted green light from the United States for the acquisition of F-16 fighter planes and ensure it receives German submarines. Greece has finally decided to seriously tackle a fundamental restructuring of the Hellenic armed forces and its defense industry, while expecting a significant strengthening of its weapons systems in the next 3-4 years.

But beyond all this, it is very positive that there are currently communication channels and a safety net that prevent us from getting close to a war, as happened in August 2020 when a ship Turkish warship collided with a Greek frigate in the Aegean Sea, or in February 2020 with the exploitation of migrants gathered in Evros to attempt an invasion of Greece.

However, Turkey's positions will not change. Even the most ardent supporters of the Greco-Turkish approach realize that Ankara's positions have hardened in recent years. Ankara has clearly shown this with the GNA Turkey-Libya maritime agreement and the conduct of exploratory operations in disputed areas.

But Ankara did something more that completely changed the situation. With letters to the United Nations, formal and irreversible, he went further than any of his previous positions. He claimed that all islands in the eastern Aegean Sea, from Limnos to Kastellorizo, were illegally militarized and therefore Greek sovereignty over them was contested. Due to contested sovereignty, continues Ankara, these islands cannot be taken into account for the delimitation of maritime zones.

Since we started by talking about illusions, it is good to understand that Turkey is not relaunching any demands; he keeps them there, lying on the table. However, I believe that anyone who dreams that with these positions Greece and Turkey have a chance to sign an agreement to submit their differences to The Hague is deluding themselves.