Imran Khan supporters block roads as Pakistani parties discuss coalition





Thousands of supporters of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of other political parties blocked key highways and began a one-day strike on Monday in the volatile southwestern province of Balochistan. country, to protest last week's allegations of electoral fraud.

Independent candidates backed by Khan won 93 of the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, more than the political parties that ousted him from power almost two years ago, according to the final tally published Sunday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N, led by three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, won 75 seats, the most among the parties, and is in talks with its allies to form a coalition government.

One result was disallowed and another vote was postponed due to the death of a candidate.

Thursday's vote was overshadowed by allegations of voter fraud, the shutdown of cell phone services and the exclusion of Khan, who was unable to run due to criminal convictions that he says are politically motivated. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party was also barred from participating, prompting its members to run as independents.

Candidates backed by the PTI and other parties refused to accept their defeats in dozens of constituencies. Supporters of Khan's party blocked traffic in the northern city of Peshawar on Sunday, while dozens of people were briefly arrested after protesting in the eastern city of Lahore.

Jan Achakzai, spokesperson for the Balochistan government, urged protesters to show grace by accepting defeat and clearing highways.

Mr. Sharif's party is currently in coalition talks with the Pakistan People's Party, or PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, which came third with 54 seats. The campaign to oust Khan from office in a vote of no confidence in 2022 was led by the PML-N and the PPP.

They agreed in principle to save the country from political instability, according to a statement published Sunday evening on X, formerly Twitter, by Mr. Sharif's brother, Shehbaz Sharif, president of the PML-N.

PML-N and PPP officials, however, said discussions were stuck over which party leader would get the prime minister's post.

“Both parties want to form a coalition, but there has been no progress so far. Both parties want the prime minister's post,” a senior PML-N leader close to the Sharifs told Reuters .

The PML-N has not named its candidate for prime minister, but officials say the choice will be between Nawaz Sharif, 74, and his younger brother Shehbaz, 72, who held the post for 18 months until August last year.

The PPP has always maintained Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, as its prime ministerial candidate. At 35, he will become Pakistan's youngest prime minister since his mother, who began the first of two terms as prime minister at the age of 40 in 1993.

A successful coalition between the PML-N and the PPP would reduce the influence of the election winners backed by Khan. However, some of these candidates could choose to join either party, or form a coalition with a smaller party to block either candidate, analysts say.

At least one candidate backed by Khan has already switched sides to join the PML-N, and it is possible that others will switch allegiances as well.

PTI Chairman Gohar Khan told Geo Television that the rest of the independent candidates were in touch with us and would stay with us only. He also ruled out forging an alliance with the PML-N or the PPP.

It is better to sit in opposition than to form a government with them, he told Dawn News.

Many other former PTI members who did not win seats are challenging the result in court, which could further delay the formation of Pakistan's next government.

With agency reports

Updated: February 12, 2024, 3:58 p.m.

