Why Wall Street investors are more bullish on India than ever





For decades, China has been the fastest growing country in the world. This narrative is rapidly evolving as Wall Street investors turn their attention to India. In the last three months of 2023, US-based Indian ETFs received record inflows, helping India briefly overtake Hong Kong to become the world's fourth-largest stock market. Morgan Stanley (MS) predicts that the Indian stock market will continue to grow to become the third largest in the world by 2030. And the investment bank recently increased the weight of Indian stocks in its benchmark Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI), a common metric for global equity funds. , at a record level of 18 percent. However, this optimism may not be a reflection of India itself. Viral Acharya, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India and currently an economics professor at New York University, told Observer that much of this movement is driven by a rotation out of China. He estimated it could take China five to 10 years. to resolve its debt crisis, fueled by Covid-19 and its current real estate crisis, which is prompting Western investors to look for opportunities elsewhere. You can hedge risk, but you can't hedge uncertainty, Acharya said. The same sentiment is shared by Vikas Pershad, a Singaporean portfolio manager specializing in Asian stocks. People are interested in India for several reasons: One is simply that it's not China, Pershad told Observer. In many ways, India is itself an impressive model of growth. The countryovertook China as the world's most populous country last year and is expected to become third largest economy by 2027. India'The current political party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has removed many red tapes that plagued industries, relaxed foreign direct investment regulations, and implemented business-friendly policies. Following strong signs during the national elections of a re-election of Modi and the BJP in 2024, the Indian stock market rallied. The country Nifty 50, a weighted average benchmark of the country's 50 largest companies, has broken records throughout 2023, marking eight years of continuous gains. In the third quarter of 2023, the Indian economy grew by 7.6%, beating most banks' forecasts. However, India’s peak potential growth is still lower than that achieved by China,” said Charles Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners. Compare the numbers: India's share of global manufacturing is a tenth of China's, and its economy is about a sixth of China's. The country produces half as many STEM graduates and spends less than half on research development as a percentage of GDP. Four of the world's ten largest technology companies are Chinese, none are Indian. A quarter of Indian human capital remains illiterate, compared to 1% in China. Around 65% of global AI patents belong to China, while the country's AI companies received $95 billion in private investment between 2013 and 2022. These figures are 3% and 7 billion, respectively. dollars for India. But for now, a common belief shared by American investors seems to be thatIndia's economy does not need to be larger than China's for its financial market to generate consistent, high returns.Marshall Wace, a London-based hedge fund led by Paul Marshall and Ian Wace with $62 billion in assets under management, has made India its biggest bet after the US in its flagship fund, while Swiss company Vontobel Holding AG has made India its main bet. participation in emerging markets. Japanese retail investors, traditionally among the most cautious, saw five India-focused mutual funds among their top 20 in terms of capital flows. One by one, many investment firms are shifting from China to India for their capital allocation to emerging markets.

