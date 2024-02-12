India overtakes China as investor as Xi Jinping battles 'perilous' economy | World | News





India appears poised to overtake China as an investment location as millionaires scramble to escape Xi Jinping's perilous Chinese economy. Wall Street has seen a transfer of money flowing to India rather than China as the country struggles with a “perilous” economy. This diversion was highlighted when the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai recently overtook the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), making India the fourth largest financial center in the world. And experts also predicted that investment flows from China to India would continue as China's mega-rich scramble to locate their wealth – and themselves – elsewhere. News of India's growing stock market comes as experts warn that China's economy is struggling and the warning signs are “red” for President Xi Jinping. Just last week, consumer prices in China fell at the fastest rate in 15 years.

The brutal economic slowdown experienced by the country is due to the crisis in the real estate market and the aging of the population. Vikas Pershad, director of M&G Investment in Singapore, said: “People are interested in India for several reasons. The first is simply that it is not China, but also because the country has a credible long-term growth story with a huge, vigorous and open economy GDP. global capital at an early stage of stock market sophistication,” reports Bloomberg. The news that inventors have switched allegiance to India rather than China comes as Chinese billionaires are also trying to channel their money elsewhere. In the world, estimated at 2,640 billionaires, around 562 are in China, compared to 607 last year, reveals Forbes. And because of the crackdown on financiers and the tumultuous political climate, many of China's mega-rich are trying not only to move their money, but also to move themselves out of the country.

Eswar Prasad, professor of economics at Cornell University and former head of the IMF's China division, told the Financial Times: “A host of indicators are now flashing red, signaling perilous times ahead for the economy and Chinese financial markets. “China's persistent deflation and stock market woes indicate that household demand and private sector confidence remain weak, posing significant risks to the economy's growth prospects. “As deflation takes root in China, more and more policy easing will be necessary to restore confidence and pull the economy out of the doldrums.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1865958/india-overtaking-china-investor-capital-rich-flee-Xi-Jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos