Expert analyzes Pakistan election result





The Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday revealed the inconclusive results of the 2024 general elections, highlighting a fragmented National Assembly with no party securing a simple majority. Independent candidates, many supported by Imran Khan, secured 101 seats, while the Muslim League-N and the People's Party secured 75 and 54 seats, respectively.

The results were immediately contested by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by Imran Khan, who called for the resignation of the chief election commissioner. PTI spokesperson Rauf Hassan criticized the Election Commission for allowing “this blatant theft of democracy”. Despite the PTI's rejection of the results, interim president Barrister Gohar Ali Khan affirmed the party's significant number of seats and its intention to form a government in key provinces.

Shafqat Ali Kiyani, a Rawalpindi-based expert on parliamentary affairs, told The Media Line: “Since the PTI's electoral symbol was removed by the Election Commission and then by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the party has been delisted from the list of political candidates of the Electoral Commission. evenings. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is unlikely to be recognized as a parliamentary party, so the independent elected candidates supported by the PTI will have to form their group anyway.

According to Kiyani, this will not be the first time in Pakistan's political history that the sword symbol will be removed from the Pakistan People's Party. The last time this happened, they formed a group called People's Party Parliamentarians, which still exists. Thus, elected independent candidates supported by the PTI must establish a separate group.

Within three days of receiving notification of success, independent members are required by rule to join any political party. Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) run amid tear gas smoke during a protest demanding the release of their leader and the expulsion of the French ambassador over the caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammad, in Lahore, Pakistan. , October 23, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/MOHSIN RAZA/FILE PHOTO)

“The current political uncertainty will end in the coming days, but as the people have supported Imran Khan, Pakistan's powerful establishment must take into account the widely held sentiments,” Kiyani told The Media Line.

The electoral process was not entirely peaceful

Also, at least two people were reported killed and 11 others injured on Friday when PTI workers clashed with police during a protest against alleged falsification of election results in northwestern Shangla district. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Advertisement

Irfan Babak, a human rights lawyer and independent observer based in Swat, told The Media Line: “Violent protests broke out when large numbers of people supporting Syed Fareen, an independent candidate backed by the party Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf, fled. on the streets after the Election Commission of Pakistan declared Ameer Maqam the winner of Thursday's general elections.

Babak further explained that “before the Election Commission's announcement, it was announced on TV channels that candidate Syed Fareen, supported by Imran Khan, was winning with a huge margin, but that [allegedly] the result was falsified and Ameer Maqam was declared the winner.

In other places, accusations of election tampering were also reported, with candidates saying poll officials had tempered the results, raising concerns about the credibility of free and fair elections. Allegations of election interference, violence and human rights restrictions have attracted global attention, urging Pakistani authorities to conduct thorough investigations to uphold democratic standards and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

The United States, through State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller, condemned the election violence and restrictions on human rights and fundamental freedoms. Likewise, the European Union, represented by foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, expressed regret over allegations of serious interference in the electoral process, including the arrest of political activists.

The United Kingdom, through Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, has also expressed concerns about the fairness and inclusiveness of the elections. The UK's statement highlighted issues including the prevention of some political parties and leaders from running in elections, restrictions on internet access, significant delays in reporting results and allegations of irregularities in the counting process.

