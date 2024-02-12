Trump appears in federal court in Fort Pierce





FORT PIERCE, Fla. Seeking to turn legal issues into political gain, former President Donald Trump appeared before a crowd of supporters at a Florida federal courthouse Monday for a closed-door hearing in the criminal case l 'accusing mishandling of classified documents.

In the latest mix of court appearances in Trump's election season schedule, supporters carrying signs and flags gathered outside a courthouse barricade. A Trump campaign message to allies with the subject line “I'm in court. Again!” warned that unspecified opponents “want me arrested” and “removed from the ballot.”

The message once again highlights his team's strategy of politicizing his four criminal prosecutions, notably in the state of Florida, where he faces dozens of charges, accusing him of having hoarded highly classified at his Mar-a-Lago property and obstructing the FBI's efforts to secure their return.

Monday's court date was scheduled as a procedural hearing, closed to the public, to discuss procedures for handling classified evidence in the trial currently scheduled for May 20. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon presented defense attorneys' arguments in the morning and prosecutors' afternoon, each without the other present.

“Defense attorneys should be prepared to discuss in detail their defense theories about the case and how any classified information might be relevant or helpful to the defense,” Cannon wrote when scheduling the audience.

The closed-door hearing comes as prosecutors also revealed that a potential government witness received threats on social media that are now the subject of a federal investigation.

Trump's motorcade arrived at the Fort Pierce courthouse shortly after 9 a.m. Supporters outside held signs with messages such as “Trump 2024” and “Florida is Trump country.”

James Bailey/WPTV

"Trump 2024 Save America" ​​is printed on the hood of a Nissan parked outside the Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse, where former President Donald Trump was attending a hearing, February 12, 2024, in Fort Pierce, Florida.

The hearing is one of several voluntary hearings Trump has attended in recent weeks. He was present, for example, at appeals court arguments last month in Washington, as he sought to demonstrate to his supporters that he intends to fight the criminal charges he faces while by seeking to win back the White House next November.

Trump faces charges in Atlanta and Washington related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. He is also charged in New York state court with paying money to porn actor Stormy Daniels. He has denied any wrongdoing.

