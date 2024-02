Turkey threatens to invade Greece and Armenia :: Middle East Forum

January 27, 2024, two days after the Biden administration takes office again exhorted Congress greenlights F-16 sales to Turkey, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said during a public meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), “Our struggle did not end with the expulsion of the enemy [Greeks] of our lands and throw them into the sea from Izmir. » It was a provocative statement given the massacre in Smyrna, present-day Izmir, which killed up to 100,000 people and, according to scholars, amounts to genocide against the Greek Christians of Anatolia. Precisely, a little more than a week later, Turkish analysts from CNN Trk discussed the prospects of Turkey launching Tayfuns, the first Turkish ballistic missile, on Greece. “If we shoot from Edirne or Izmir, we can reach Athens,” they concluded. The pride of “throwing the Greeks into the sea” is dominant within Erdoan’s government. It is also a popular slogan in Türkiye. There are Turkish nationalist chants as well as annual public ceremonies that celebrate the massacre of Smyrna's centuries-old Christian population as “the liberation of Izmir from enemy forces.” To mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre in 2022, for example, one of Turkey's biggest pop stars gave a concert in downtown Izmir, celebrating the massacre. Hundreds of thousands assisted. The pride of “throwing the Greeks into the sea” is dominant within Erdoan’s government. It is also a popular slogan in Türkiye. The threat of launching missiles at Athens comes against a backdrop of Turkish tensions. revanchism. Turkish media repeatedly claim ownership of 152 islands and islets in the Aegean Sea reward to Greece in the Treaty of Lausanne of 1923, the Convention between Turkey and Italy of 1932 and the Treaty of Paris of 1947. Greece is not the only target of Turkey's territorial claims. Hulusi Akar, former defense minister who now chairs the Parliamentary National Defense Commission, threat Armenia during a visit to Azerbaijan on January 29, 2024, suggesting that Turkey could repeat its and Azerbaijan's commitment. ethnic cleansing of the indigenous Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh against Armenia proper. With the support of Turkey, Azerbaijan continues to to occupy several tens of square kilometers of Armenian territory. As Turkey pushed for F-16s as part of a something for something To lift its hold on Sweden's NATO membership, it ended overflights and harassment of Greek islands. The fact that Erdoan so quickly violated his agreement after receiving approval from the Biden administration for the sale of the F-16 suggests enormous bad faith. The Biden administration may celebrate Turkey's agreement to allow Sweden to join NATO as a diplomatic victory, but the growing risk of war within NATO outweighs any advantage Sweden might bring . Addressing Erdoan's grievances or increasing his military will not bring Turkey back into the community of responsible nations. Rather, the problem remains Erdoan's ideology. Ignoring this reality will not bring stability or security, but rather could destroy NATO and force the United States to face another unexpected war in Europe. Michael Rubin is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.meforum.org/65551/turkey-threatens-to-invade-greece-and-armenia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos