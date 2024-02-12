Qatar releases Indian Navy veterans: 'PM Modi personally supervised developments' | Latest news India





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally supervised the cases of eight former navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said on Monday, hours after the country announced their release. The officer also said that Prime Minister Modi never shied away from taking initiatives to ensure the return of former government officials. Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other senior dignitaries. (ANI/GDP) “We are happy to find seven of these Indian nationals. The eighth Indian national has also been released and we continue to work with the Qatar government to see how quickly his return to India would be possible,” the foreign official said. Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now! “The Prime Minister himself has constantly monitored all developments in this matter and has never backed away from any initiative likely to ensure the return of Indian nationals to their country,” he added. Narendra Modi's visit to Qatar Soon after the announcement of the release of the Navy veterans, New Delhi announced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Doha, the capital of Qatar, on February 14. Also read: Qatar releases eight former Indian Navy personnel “After completing his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Prime Minister will travel to Doha, Qatar on February 14 afternoon,” Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said at a press briefing. He will hold bilateral talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other senior dignitaries. Also read: Qatar releases 8 Indian Navy veterans: who are they? Why is this India’s diplomatic victory? Last year, eight former Indian Navy personnel, who worked for a private company and were detained, were sentenced to death. Neither the Indian government nor Qatari authorities have confirmed that they were detained on espionage charges. Prime Minister Modi took personal interest in securing the release of ex-navy personnel. In December, he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and spoke about the “well-being of the Indian community” in Qatar. NSA Ajit Doval is also said to have played a key role in negotiations with Qatari officials to secure the release of the Indians. He is said to have made several silent visits to Doha. Also read: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Qatar's release of Indian Navy veterans Prime Minister Modi last visited Doha in June 2016. Prior to this, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Qatar in 2008. Who are the eight Indians released by Qatar? The eight Indian nationals detained in Qatar were: Captains Navtej Gill and Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Purnendu Tiwari, Amit Nagpal, SK Gupta, BK Verma and Sugunakar Pakala, and sailor Ragesh. Even though seven of these men returned, Commander Tiwari could not return due to pending paperwork. With contributions from PTI

