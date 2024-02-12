Monday is Trump's last chance to ask Supreme Court to extend trial deadline





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President Donald Trump faces a deadline Monday to ask the Supreme Court to extend the deadline for his trial on charges that he plotted to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

His lawyers indicated they would file an emergency appeal with the court, just four days after the justices heard Trump's separate appeal to remain on the presidential ballot despite attempts to remove him for his efforts after his electoral defeat in 2020.

The filing would delay what would be a historic criminal trial against a former president while the nation's highest court decides what to do. The federal appeals court in Washington set the filing deadline when it last week rejected Trump's requests for immunity and ruled that the trial could proceed.

The Supreme Court's decision on how to proceed and how quickly it acts could determine whether the Republican presidential primary candidate faces trial in the case before the November election.

There is no timetable for the court to act, but special counsel Jack Smith's team has pushed hard for the trial to take place this year. Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly sought to delay the matter. If Trump were to defeat President Joe Biden, he could potentially try to use his position as head of the executive branch to order a new attorney general to dismiss federal cases he faces or even seek a pardon for himself.

The Supreme Court's options include rejecting the emergency appeal, which would allow U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to restart the trial in federal court in Washington. The trial was initially scheduled to begin in early March.

The court could also extend the deadline while it hears arguments on the immunity issue. In that case, the timetable the justices might set could determine how soon a trial could begin, if they indeed agree with lower court rulings that Trump is not immune from prosecution.

In December, Smith and his team urged the justices to take up and decide the question of immunity, even before the appeals court ruled. as quickly as possible if his request for immunity is denied, prosecutors wrote in December.

Trump's legal team attributed partisan motivations to the prosecution's push for a speedy trial, writing in December that it reflected a clear desire to schedule President Trump's potential trial during the summer of 2024, at the height of election season.

Now it's the turn of a court where three justices, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, were appointed by Trump when he was president. They moved the court to the right in major decisions that struck down abortion rights, expanded gun rights and ended affirmative action in college admissions.

But the Supreme Court has not been particularly friendly to Trump on legal issues directly affecting the former president. The court declined to consider several appeals filed by Trump and his allies regarding the 2020 election. It also declined to block tax records and other documents from being turned over to congressional committees and New York prosecutors.

Last week, however, the justices appeared likely to halt efforts to keep Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot. A ruling in the case could come at any time.

The Supreme Court has already ruled that presidents are exempt from civil liability for official acts, and Trump's lawyers have argued for months that this protection should also be extended to criminal prosecutions.

Last week, a unanimous panel of two judges appointed by President Joe Biden and one by a Republican president flatly rejected Trump's unprecedented assertion that former presidents have absolute immunity for actions within their duties. official. It was the second time since December that judges ruled that Trump could be prosecuted for actions taken while he was in the White House and in the run-up to January 6, 2021, when a crowd of his supporters took stormed the US Capitol.

The case was argued before Judges Florence Pan and J. Michelle Childs, appointed by Biden, a Democrat, and Karen LeCraft Henderson, who was appointed to the bench by President George HW Bush, a Republican.

The case in Washington is one of four lawsuits Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House. He faces federal charges in Florida for illegally storing classified materials at his Mar-a-Lago estate, a case that was also brought by Smith and is scheduled for trial in May.

He is also charged in state court in Georgia with conspiring to overturn the 2020 elections in that state and New York over secret payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels. He has denied any wrongdoing.

